CLARION – Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry is accepting nominations for its annual awards.
Nominations are being sought in the following categories: Citizen of the Year; Lifetime Achievement Award; Business of the Year (Community Service Division); Business of the Year (Economic Development Division); Education Business Partner; and Young Professional of the Year.
Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1.
The following is a breakdown of each award category along with the criteria.
To nominate an individual and/or business that meet the criteria for each award, submit the name(s) along with supporting documentation of qualifications. Nomination forms are available at the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry.
Nomination forms can be sent to: Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry, c/o “Awards Nominations,” 650 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.
For the list of award criteria, or more information, contact the chamber at (814) 226-9161 or email tracy@clarionpa.com.