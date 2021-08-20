CLARION – Commemorative Buttons, sponsored by Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, are now available for the 68th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival.
The $10 buttons feature this year’s official ALF logo, as well as a number that enters all buyers into a drawing that will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9 during the oldies concert featuring American Pie. There will be nine numbers drawn. The button holders of the first eight numbers drawn will win a $68 cash prize each. The button holder of the ninth number drawn will win a cash prize of $680.
The dollar amounts coincide with the fact that this is the 68th annual festival.
To purchase one or more buttons, contact Tracy at the Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry office at (814) 226-9161 or tracy@clarionpa.com.