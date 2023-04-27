CLARION – The Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry will host its annual “Spring Legislative Breakfast with the Candidates” on Friday, May 5.
Invited to speak at the breakfast are candidates for Clarion County Commissioner and Clarion County Register and Recorder.
Each candidate will be invited to speak on their individual platform, and those attending the breakfast will have the opportunity to address questions to the speakers. Candidates have also been invited to bring campaign materials to display and distribute.
The event will take place from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Motel 6 in Clarion.
The cost is $20 per person, and includes breakfast which will be catered by Zack’s Farm to Table Restaurant.
For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber at (814) 226-9161 or info@clarionpa.com.