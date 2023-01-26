CLARION – The Women in Business Expo, organized by the Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry, will be held at the Haskell House in Clarion on Thursday, Feb. 23.
The event will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m. and all attendees will be entered to win raffle prizes presented by each sponsor.
The idea for this event was first shared several years ago, and it developed out of a desire to create a welcoming space for local women to have a night out to meet others, share experiences and create business-related relationships.
This evening’s activities will commence with networking and refreshments from 4 to 6 p.m. At that time, attendees will gather to hear speaker Cassie Munsee, a local attorney with several ties to Clarion County, share insights to empower the local community of women, as well as Kathleen M. Ellwood Crosky who will offer positive tips, tricks and strategies to help relieve stress, stay encouraged and live a healthier lifestyle. Raffle winners must be present to win and will be announced at the conclusion of the event.
“This event is a great opportunity for our local women to feel empowered, meet like-minded women, and learn about the local organizations and services available to our communities,” event coordinator Melissa Blose said. “We are encouraging all women interested in attending to step out of their comfort zone and join us for a night of networking and wisdom from our very own local business women.”
Pre-registration is required, and tickets are $20 per person. Multiple sponsorship opportunities are available for local businesses and include vendor space and tickets for attendance. For more information, contact Tracy Becker at tracy@clarionpa.com.