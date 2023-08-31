CLARION – In celebration of the 70th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival, the Clarion Area Chamber Board is hosting an Inaugural Gala.
The black tie formal event will be held Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Haskell House. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Entertainment by DJ Posey begins at 6 p.m. Dinner by Zack’s Farm to Table Restaurant will be served at 6:30 p.m. and the event runs until 11 p.m.
There will be a Chinese/silent auction, a 50/50 drawing, cash bar by Infusion and the crowning of the ALF Gala King and Queen.
Tickets are $35 which includes dinner, unlimited non-alcoholic drinks, one alcohol drink ticket, entertainment, one nomination for the king and queen and a commemorative photo. All attendees must purchase a ticket through Eventbrite at: bit.ly/alfgala2023. Tickets are on sale now until Sept. 6 or until sold out. Attendees must be 21 years or older to attend. IDs and tickets will be checked at the door.
For more information, email alfgala23@gmail.com or call the chamber at (814) 226-9161.