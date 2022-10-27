CLARION – The Clarion First Presbyterian Church will install Pastor Rebecca Mihm as its new pastor on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 3:30 p.m at the church.
The event is open to the public and all are welcome to attend. Light refreshments will follow. The church is located at 700 Wood Street in Clarion.
Mihm is a Western Pennsylvania native who has served in various ministry roles in Florida, West Virginia, Massachusetts, Southeast Asia and New York City.
She earned her bachelor’s degrees at Geneva College. After graduating, she worked in urban ministry in New York City; then for several years with U.S. Airways before sensing a call to attend seminary.
After graduating from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, she spent several years doing ministry in Southeast Asia. Subsequently, she lived in Massachusetts, where she worked in Christian Education, crisis services and with high utilizers of the emergency room.
She was a solo pastor in a West Virginia college town for several years, then became a Discipleship Pastor (as an associate pastor) at a large church in Florida.