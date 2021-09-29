CLARION – More than $1 million is on its way to Clarion County for a broadband expansion project to benefit unserved and underserved communities.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey announced last week that Clarion County is one of nine Pennsylvania entities that will receive a total of $8.197 million in POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) grants from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for various projects ranging from broadband deployment, to workforce substance abuse recovery and other regional development purposes.
According to Casey’s press release, Clarion County is set to receive $1,096,125 in federal POWER grant funding for broadband deployment, which was one of three projects Casey advocated directly.
“We can’t build back better if we do not support rural communities that are too often left behind,” Casey said in the release, noting that expanding broadband is important for local economies and “essential” for children who rely on the internet for homework assignments. “These grants from the Appalachian Regional Commission will help communities across Pennsylvania to stay connected.”
In their own press release issued last Friday, Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley pointed out that the county will be utilizing its POWER funding allotment for the Clarion County Connected broadband project, which will design, build and launch fixed wireless broadband services to unserved and underserved areas throughout the county.
“The purpose of the project is to provide affordable, equitable broadband access to county residents, businesses and anchor institutions, and to support economic development,” Heasley explained in a follow-up email, noting that the county, along with the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation and the Northwest Commission will be requesting proposals for a public-private partnership to “fill broadband gaps in certain areas within Clarion County’s unserved and underserved areas.”
“The project will enable businesses to be more productive, open new services to our citizens, tourism, students, schools, farmers, and patients to do telemedicine,” Heasley continued. “It will also allow households to do more with their leisure time, as well as global information and cultural resources.”
According to the commissioners, the Clarion County Connected broadband project will utilize five of the county’s existing 911 towers and four new towers to provide fixed wireless broadband services.
“The towers will be connected through point-to-point microwave connections with several towers having fiber backhaul to provide a long haul internet connection,” the county’s release states. It adds that the project will also provide last mile internet service to end-users — including businesses, schools, households and federal opportunity zones — through a direct wireless connection. “Last mile connection will utilize point-to-multipoint technology.”
Although the county will be receiving more than $1 million in grant funding, Heasley pointed out that the total cost of the Clarion County Connected broadband project is $2,192,250, with the remaining cost coming out of the county’s general fund reserve.
While the project may not cover expanded broadband throughout the whole county, “it’s a start,” he said.
“The grant is good news for Clarion County,” he said, noting that the project will help better connect the county to the rest of the world. “Now, we can move forward with implementing the services at an affordable rate.”
Brosius agreed with Heasley’s assessment.
“This is a big win for Clarion County,” he said of the grant, noting that the county will continue working with Clarion County Economic Development, the Northwest Commission, the Clarion County Broadband Committee and other partners as the initiative moves ahead. “I’d like to thank the Appalachian Regional Commission and everyone involved locally who helped get this grant.”
Clarion County’s funding award is part of a nearly $46.4 million package supporting 57 projects across 184 coal-impacted counties through ARC’s POWER initiative, the county’s release states. POWER targets federal resources to communities affected by job losses in coal mining, coal power plant operations and coal-related supply chain industries.