CLARION – With just a few days to spare before the Jan. 1 deadline, Clarion County officials met Tuesday morning to approve the county’s 2023 budget and announce plans to recognize area veterans in county buildings.
Kicking off their Dec. 27 meeting, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley unanimously approved the county’s balanced spending plan for the upcoming year in the amount of $22,410,932 which does not include a tax increase for residents.
Clarion County’s total millage will remain at 21.5 mills for 2023, with 20.5 mills in real estate tax and 1 mill for debt service, as well as a $5 per capita tax.
According to county officials, the final budget increased nearly $2 million from the preliminary budget, which county fiscal director Rose Logue attributed to additional expenses for salaries and liability insurance, pass through grants and a high-interest investment policy.
In addition to a 15 percent increase ($39,000) in the county’s liability insurance from PCoRP (Pennsylvania Counties Risk Pool) — which provides property, liability, vehicle and similar insurance coverages, loss control, claims services and training to Pennsylvania counties and county related entities — Logue said the final budget also includes a jump in some salary expenses.
“There was a $44,000 increase for some salary expenses,” Logue said, explaining that the additional expenses were due to increases in hours for management information system (MIS) employees, as well as the district attorney’s salary.
Tharan noted that the increase in hours from 75 to 80 per pay — which was approved at the county’s salary board meeting Tuesday morning — was added to the budget to allow the MIS employees more time to complete their technology-related duties.
Logue said, however, that the final budget took “a big hit” with a nearly 9 percent increase in the salary for District Attorney Drew Welsh, which is set by the state.
“[By state law], it’s $1,000 less than what the Court of Common Pleas judge makes,” Logue said of the DA’s salary, which is more than $200,000. She noted that while she projected a 3 percent salary increase for the DA in the preliminary budget, “it was a lot higher than I had planned.”
She pointed out that the state will reimburse 65 percent of the DA’s salary, but the county must fund the remaining portion and any benefits provided.
On the plus side, Logue said, the county received good news with an increase in its projected return on investments.
“We also put in an increase in our interest,” she said, adding that the county will earn an additional $60,000 in interest by moving money into PLGIT (Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust), which offers a much higher return than local banks.
In addition, Logue said the final budget also includes a $1 million RACP (Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program) grant for the Gray Star project in Knox, and the county’s $900,000 RACP grant for courthouse renovations.
“Those are pass through, so they come in and out,” Logue explained.
Commissioners
Introduce Veterans’ ‘Walls of Honor’
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners accepted a framed portrait depicting members of the Amsler family of Knox who all served in the military.
The portrait, along with its commemorative plaque, was presented to the county by 91-year-old Thomas Amsler — along with his children Shawn Amsler and Deb (Amsler) Talarico — who is the youngest and last surviving son of James Amsler Sr. of Huckleberry Ridge, Beaver Township.
According to the plaque, James Sr. and his six sons, Cecil, George, Robert, James Jr., Richard and Thomas, all lifelong residents of western Pennsylvania, served their country in World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
In accepting the donation, Tharan said that the portrait and the plaque will be displayed in the first-floor hallway of the Clarion County Administration Building as the first pieces of a new “Walls of Honor” display that will hopefully adorn walls in multiple county buildings.
With help from the county Veterans Affairs office, Tharan said the “Walls of Honor” will serve as a recognition for Clarion County veterans who honorably served their country.
Anyone with suggestions of possible veterans to honor should contact Judy Zerbe or Rodney Sherman in Veterans Affairs.
Other Business
• The commissioners designated the county’s Redevelopment Authority as the eligible applicant and provider for the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s Whole-Home Repairs program.
Brosius explained that the county recently received $300,000 for homeowners and landlords to address safety concerns in their homes. Up to $50,000 can be used per unit, and income guidelines apply.
• Approval was given for office leases for the New Bethlehem office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller, and with Moore-Goble Partnership.
Flood insurance was also renewed with Selective Insurance Company for Miller’s office effective Jan. 9, 2023 through Jan. 9, 2024 at a cost of $686.
• During its meeting held prior to the commissioners’ meeting, the county’s retirement board kept the annual employee retirement account interest rate at 4 percent, and the actuarial assumed rate of return was approved at 7.25 percent.