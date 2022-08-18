ALCOLA – The Clarion County Fair has awarded prizes to local cattle.
4-H DAIRY CATTLE
Fitting & Showmanship (Exh. Ages 12-14): 1 — Leah Allio of Tionesta; 2 — Jordan Smith of Hawthorn.
Fitting & Showmanship (Exh. Ages 8-11): 1 — Brandon Smith of Hawthorn.
Fitting & Showmanship (Exh. Ages 12-14): 1 — Jordan Smith of Hawthorn; 2 — Leah Allio of Tionesta.
Fitting & Showmanship (Exh. Ages 8-11): 1 — Brandon Smith of Hawthorn.
DAIRY CATTLE
Spring Calf (Holstein): 1 — Brandon Smith of Hawthorn: 2 — Leah Allio of Tionesta.
Winter Calf (Holstein): 1 — Jordan Smith of Hawthorn.
Summer Yearling (Holstein): 1 — Leah Allio of Tionesta.
Spring Calf (Jersey): 1 — Julia Smith of Hawthorn.
Winter Calf (Jersey): 1 — Brandon Smith of Hawthorn.
4-H BEEF CATTLE
Heifers: 1 — Dylan Say of Emlenton.
Heavy Weight Steer: 1 — Libby Rapp of Mayport; 2 — David Maleski of Clymer.
Summer Yearling (Fitting & Showmanship): 1 — Becca Wagner of Tionesta.
Light Light Weight Steer: 1 — Landree Wilson of Templeton; 2 — Marissa Smith of Sligo; 3 — Hunter Hetrick of New Bethlehem; 4 — Kendra Smith of Sligo; 5 — Brandon Smith of Hawthorn.
Light Weight Steer: 1 — Jeb Rapp of Mayport; 2 — Cammie Monrean of Fairmount City; 3 — Cole Monrean of Fairmount City; 4 — Mya Monrean of Fairmount City; 5 — Jordan Smith of Hawthorn.
Medium Weight Steer: 1 — Kate Grafton of Mayport; 2 — Colton Cicciarelli of New Bethlehem; 3 — Karson Rankin of Rimersburg; 4 — Caine Monrean of Fairmount City; 5 — Olivia Maleski of Clymer; 6 — Broc Monrean of Fairmount City.
Showmanship & Fitting (Exh. Ages 15 & Over): 1 — Olivia Maleski of Clymer; 2 — Kate Grafton of Mayport; 3 — David Maleski of Clymer; 4 — Marissa Smith of Sligo; 5 — Cole Monrean of Fairmount City; 6 — Broc Monrean of Fairmount City; 7 — Dylan Say of Emlenton.
Showmanship & Fitting (Exh. Ages 12-14): 1 — Landree Wilson of Templeton; 2 — Colton Cicciarelli of New Bethlehem; 3 — Hunter Hetrick of New Bethlehem; 4 — Jeb Rapp of Mayport; 5 — Libby Rapp of Mayport; 6 — Jordan Smith of Hawthorn; 7 — Becca Wagner of Tionesta.
Showmanship & Fitting (Exh. Ages 8-11): 1 — Mya Monrean of Fairmount City; 2 — Kendra Smith of Sligo; 3 — Karson Rankin of Rimersburg; 4 — Caine Monrean of Fairmount City; 5 — Cammie Monrean of Fairmount City; 6 — Brandon Smith of Hawthorn.
BEEF CATTLE
Senior Yearling Heifer: 1 — Taylor Say of Emlenton.
Medium Weight Market Steer: 1 — Libby Rapp of Mayport; 2 — David Maleski of Clymer.
Junior Heifer Calf: 1 — Brody Brocious of New Bethlehem.
Summer Yearling Heifer: 1 — Becca Wagner of Tionesta.
Light Weight Market Steer: 1 — Landree Wilson of Templeton; 2 — Marissa Smith of Sligo; 3 — Hunter Hetrick of New Bethlehem; 4 — Kendra Smith of Sligo; 5 — Brandon Smith of Hawthorn.
Medium Weight Market Steer: 1 — Jeb Rapp of Mayport; 2 — Cammie Monrean of Fairmount City; 3 — Cole Monrean of Fairmount City; 4 — Mya Monrean of Fairmount City; 5 — Jordan Smith of Hawthorn.
Heavy Weight Market Steer: 1 — Kate Grafton of Mayport; 2 — Colton Cicciarelli of New Bethlehem; 3 — Karson Rankin of Rimersburg; 4 — Caine Monrean of Fairmount City; 5 — Olivia Maleski of Clymer; 6 — Broc Monrean of Fairmount City.