CLARION – The Clarion County Republican Committee will hold its annual Pizza, Politics and Petitions event at the Clarion Mall on Thursday, Feb. 23.
The event is an opportunity to meet the candidates running for municipal offices in 2023 and sign their petitions. There are also four judicial races in 2023 with one Supreme Court seat, two Superior Court seats and one Commonwealth Court seat up for election.
For more information, contact Cindy Curran at cincurran@gmail.com, Steve Allison at steve_allison@windstream.net or Sharon DeAndrea at sdeandreagop@gmail.com.