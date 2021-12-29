CLARION – Christmas came a few days early to Clarion County, as the county’s biennial judicial sale netted more than $250,000, exceeding the expectations of Tax Claim Bureau officials.
“I think it went really, really well,” Clarion County Tax Claim director Megan Kerr said of the Dec. 20 sale that was held on the first floor of the Clarion County Courthouse. “I honestly think this was one of the better ones we’ve had.”
During Monday morning’s auction, area auctioneer Todd Beichner took bids from around 50 bidders who hoped to score one of the 28 parcels up for sale, which included land, trailers and mineral rights. The available parcels failed to sell at the county’s regular tax sale in September, thus making them eligible for judicial sale.
“I had registered 71 bidders...[but] we had some not show up,” Kerr said, explaining that the reduced number of bidders could have been the result of a last minute removal of a Sligo parcel from the sale list. “That owner came in on Friday and paid in full, therefore removing himself from the sale.”
Although “a small handful” of the property seekers in attendance were business representatives, Kerr said the majority of the bidders were individuals who traveled from near and far to participate in the sale.
“We had a few people come from out of state,” Kerr said of the bidders, noting that one bidder traveled from New York for the sale, while another hailed all the way from Virginia.
“The bidder from New York actually purchased one of the properties,” she continued, pointing to the 1.280-acre shopping plaza located along Route 368 in Licking Township, originally owned by William S. Smith, that sold for $12,000.
According to Kerr, the shopping plaza was one of 13 parcels that sold at the sale, which brought in a total of $254,908.
“In my opinion, there were only 16 parcels [out of the 28] that were worth something,” she said, explaining that trailers and mineral rights rarely sell. “Thirteen sold, so I’m pretty happy with that.”
Attracting the most interest at the auction was a 3.9-acre property along Interstate 80, at Exit 70, in Clarion Township that was described as a “commercial gas station” owned by Shortway Properties Inc. The building currently houses Bob’s CB Shop, owned by Bob Fitzgerald who has rented the property for several years.
Despite efforts by Fitzgerald to take ownership of the building, Kerr said the property was sold to another higher bidder for $130,000.
“I wasn’t surprised by the Shortway property,” Kerr said of the high-priced sale. “I figured that one was going to have some fighting.”
Another sale that Kerr said she was “impressed” with was a two-acre residential home along Route 208 in Salem Township, owned by Joanie L. Pugh et al, that went for $30,000.
“That went above and over the taxes [owed],” she said, pointing out that the Shortway property also sold well above its outstanding tax amount. “We’re at least recouping the back taxes for the county, township and school.”
In fact, Kerr reiterated that the county itself doesn’t accrue any profits from the judicial sale. When a property is sold at a judicial sale, the money generated goes first toward county costs, followed by any county and state taxes owed and then any other debts. Any additional surplus money then goes back to the original property owner.
“I’ll go back to the title and the lien searches, and whoever filed first, I’ll use the difference to start paying them off,” Kerr said.
When asked why she thought some of the parcels brought in higher-than-expected bids, Kerr pointed to the abundance of land acreage up for grabs.
“People wanted the land,” she said, noting that several of Monday’s attendees were neighbors who own property adjacent to the parcel they were bidding on.
In describing the judicial sale process, Kerr explained that each parcel starts with a minimum bid consisting only of the costs that the county has already out-of-pocketed for that particular property. Because a judicial sale is considered a free and clear sale, minimum bids cannot include any outstanding taxes, judgements, liens or mortgages.
“People bid on the property and wherever it ends, it ends,” she said, adding that the county’s goal is simply to recoup its costs and taxes, if possible.
Once a parcel is sold, the winning bidder has the option to either pay for the property in full after the sale, or put down a $500 deposit and return later that same day with the remaining balance.
“If a buyer doesn’t come back, they forfeit the sale and their money,” Kerr said. “I’ve never had anybody not show up.”
Following the sale, Kerr said she turns in a list of the properties that were purchased and those that were not sold to the Courts for the judge to give the final stamp of approval. Properties that do not sell are placed on the county’s repository list where they will remain until interest is shown.
Once final approval is granted, the deed is filed, and the sale is considered complete.
“It’s just a little bit of a waiting game,” Kerr said. She noted that unlike regular tax sales, there is no redemption period for former owners to dispute the sale. “Once we get to this stage, it’s a done deal.”