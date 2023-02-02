CLARION – Even with revenue falling substantially in the office the second half of 2022, Clarion County Register and Recorder Greg Mortimer recently announced that the office has handed over its 35th annual surplus to the county treasury in 2022.
“Rising interest rates and fewer deaths as a result of a waning COVID-19 pandemic saw a big decline in the number of deeds, mortgages and probated estates filed in the office as compared to the sharp increases in these items in 2021,” Mortimer said in his annual report.
According to the report, county revenue collected by the register and recorder’s office was down substantially from the record $315,855.36 in 2021 to $280,303.80 in 2022, an 11 percent decrease year over year and on par with the $283,080.91 collected in 2020.
At the same time, Mortimer explained, revenue coming in at $280,303.80 in 2022 and office expenditures amounting to $237,079.16 still allowed the office surplus to total $43,206.64 for the past year — the 35th consecutive annual surplus given to the county treasury since Mortimer took office in 1988.
“Last year saw a large decrease in the number of documents filed on the recorder’s side of the office with the number of recordings nosediving from 5,450 recordings in 2021 to 4,459 in 2022, or nearly a 1,000 document drop or an 18 percent decrease in document filings year over year,” Mortimer said.
The breakdown of the 4,459 documents recorded in 2022 included: 1,482 deeds; 1,107 mortgages and assignment of rents; 1,111 satisfaction of mortgages; 44 lease-related documents; 183 right-of-ways and easements; 174 mortgage adjustments; 99 subdivision and highway plans; 53 notary bonds and commissions, 59 power of attorneys; 57 financing statements; and 90 miscellaneous filings.
“Overall, there were 374 Register of Wills and Clerk of Orphans’ Court filings clocked in during 2022 which is down slightly from the highly-elevated 415 openings as a result of the increased deaths caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021,” Mortimer said. “Normally, there are approximately 300 filings each year in this category, so the 2022 numbers are still elevated to some degree.”
Additionally, Mortimer reported that marriage license applications jumped slightly to 249 applications in 2022, compared to 243 in 2021 and up dramatically from the pandemic low of 211 in 2020.
Total collections in the office for 2022 included:
• $280,303.80 for the Clarion County General Fund, down from $315,855.36 in 2021.
• $179,586 in Commonwealth of Pennsylvania fees, a decrease from 2021’s $213,343.75
• $8,914 for the Clarion County Records Improvement Fund, down from $10,900 in 2021.
• $13,371 for the Clarion County Recorders Improvement Fund, a decrease from $16,350 in 2021.
• $2,685 for the Registers/Clerks Automation Fund, a decrease from 2021’s $2,910.
• $3,384,343.12 in Pennsylvania Inheritance Tax Collections, down from 2021’s $4,105,894.58.
• $991,451.10 in Pennsylvania Realty Transfer Tax Collections, a decrease from $1,153,728.78 in 2021.
• $516,929.29 in Local School Realty Transfer Tax Collections, down from 2021’s $590,480.22.
• $480,887.54 in Local Municipal Realty Transfer Tax Collections, a decrease from $565,077.97 in 2021.
• $1,275 for the Act 34 Adoption Fund, down from 2021’s $2,250.