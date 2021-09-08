CLARION – The Clarion County Board of Commissioners recently proposed the submission of an application for nearly $448,000 in Community Development Grant (CDBG) funding for five municipalities, including Rimersburg Borough.
According to a public notice issued by the county, Clarion County plans to apply to the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a total of $447,925 in FFY 2021 CDBG funding that will be used for road and sewer projects in three “non-entitlement” and two “entitlement” communities.
“CDBG funds can be used for many things, but typically the county’s funds have been used for sewer, water, storm water and sidewalks. They’ve also been used for demolition of blighted properties, road reconstruction and park improvements,” Clarion County Planning director Kristi Amato said last week, noting that the county’s CDBG funding is available to any county municipality or agency, outside of Clarion Borough and Clarion Township which are considered “entitlement” communities and receive their own pots of CDBG funding. “The beneficiaries of the funding have to be low-moderate income persons.”
As part of the proposal, the public notice states, the county is applying for $246,252 for the “non-entitlement” municipalities of Rimersburg and Foxburg boroughs, as well as Washington Township. Of that funding allotment, Clarion County hopes to land $112,253 for Monterey Road water line improvements in Rimersburg Borough; $53,699 for road repairs along North Palmer Avenue in Foxburg Borough; and $44,300 for sewer lateral installations in Washington Township.
In addition to the “non-entitlement” communities, the county will also administer potential grants on behalf of the “entitlement” communities of Clarion Borough and Clarion Township. Clarion Borough hopes to receive $107,115 for reconstruction work along South Sixth Avenue, while Clarion Township is hoping to use its allotment of $94,558 for Phase II of a storm sewer improvement project along Fourth Avenue.
The county will retain the remaining $68,415 of the total grants for administration costs.
“The above proposed CDBG activities have been selected after three public meetings were held to identify the County of Clarion’s needs, Clarion Borough’s needs and Clarion Township’s needs, particularly for low- and moderate-income families and individuals,” the notice states, pointing to a final public meeting at 2 p.m. on Sept. 23 in the Clarion County Administrative Building conference room to “review and discuss the above proposed activities/projects...for funding in part or totally with FFY 2021 CDBG Program funds.”
The Clarion County Board of Commissioners is expected to vote on submitting the application at its Oct. 12 meeting, following final approval by Clarion Borough Council on Oct. 5 and Clarion Township on Oct. 11.
Members of the public can examine the applications until Sept. 17 at the Clarion County Department of Planning and Development office, Clarion Borough Administrative Office or Clarion Township Building and can offer comments until Sept. 30.
Amato said the county expects to hear whether the CDBG application was approved in January or February 2022, with the fully executed contract following in late spring.
“We have to complete environmental reviews for each project before any funding can be incurred,” she said. “Some of the projects may be able to start next summer.”