CLARION – Clarion County’s efforts to expand broadband service across the county continues to move forward, as officials are preparing to launch a survey to assess current internet service and needs.
During their work session Tuesday morning, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley heard a presentation from Jack Maytum, senior business analyst for Design Nine, a Virginia-based engineering firm that was commissioned earlier this year by the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation (CCEDC), in partnership with the county, to create a broadband engineering plan for Clarion County.
“CCEDC’s broadband study is for enhancing broadband in Clarion County,” CCEDC executive director Jarred Heuer said. He noted that Design Nine was hired with money from a $50,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission, which required a 50 percent match funded by the commissioners. “This will help us with providing a roadmap for continued broadband development throughout the county for years to come.”
As part of the plan, Clarion County residents and businesses are asked to complete a survey to help county leaders understand how to better connect every home, school, business and government agency to a high-speed network in the community. The results of the survey will guide officials to determine where the greatest needs are and to “ensure that all citizens and businesses have affordable and adequate access to broadband services.”
According to Maytum, the survey, which is available both in online and print versions, asks participants to answer 23 questions regarding their internet usage, providers, download and upload speeds, and more.
“The closing date for the survey is Aug. 12, and we should be able to have an initial report about two weeks after that,” Maytum said.
Anyone who wants to complete the survey online should visit, www.projects.designnine.com/survey/clarioncounty-residential. Maytum said print versions of the survey will also be available in several locations throughout the county and can be returned by mail.
“We’ll compile a report and provide the survey [results] as part of the larger broadband report,” he said.
Heuer pointed out that while the survey will be an important tool in locating served and underserved communities throughout the county, he said that completion of the questionnaire is also vital for collecting necessary information to provide to agencies for additional funding for the broadband project.
“The survey is setting us up to build our credit to build our case for additional implementation dollars,” Heuer said. “Completing the survey is an investment in additional dollars.”
Maytum agreed, adding that now is a “golden time” to comple a broadband study, not only because of advancements in technology, but because of the funding available to implement it.
“Because of the pandemic directly, there’s a lot of money available, and there’s more money coming...,” Maytum said, citing the the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and the recently-signed $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program. “There will be plenty of money available over the next few years to implement all types of broadband to served and underserved areas.”
In addition to the survey, Maytum said Clarion County’s complete broadband study will also include an analysis of all the existing broadband assets in the county, such as towers, radios, residences and businesses, and wire line communications.
“We’ll be looking at anything that can transmit internet,” he said. “We’re interested in knowing where it is, what its condition is and who owns it so we can identify gaps in the broadband services in the county.”
Maytum said the study will also include an internet provider survey which will analyze the services from all internet providers in the county by zip code, as well as the pricing for the products they offer.
He said his firm will then make recommendations as to how the county can best fill the broadband gaps as identified with the intention of utilizing existing service and new service providers interested in offering services.
“We will design what we think is a comprehensive network to allow the county to understand how much a comprehensive, 21st Century broadband system could cost,” Maytum said.
Although the study will likely be completed in a few months, Maytum urged the commissioners to look at the entire broadband project as a “longterm, organic process.”
“Most of the successful broadband installations we’ve seen over the last few years have been those communities that have taken a longterm view,” he said, estimating that the county will be looking at five to 10 years for the project to be complete. “We want to be sure to design and recommend a system that’s going to be good for the next 20, 30 or 50 years.”
For more information on the broadband study, email info@clarioncountyedc.com with a subject line of Broadband Study
In other business at their July 12 meeting, the commissioners approved the following actions:
• A proclamation congratulating the Smith family on its 400th anniversary of being in the United States.
• Resolution No. 11, which allows a person other than a sheriff’s deputy to serve tax notices.
In a separate motion, the commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding with Clarion County Sheriff Shawn Zerfoss to hire and supervise two temporary employees who will assist with the process and postings related to unpaid taxes and related sales.
Two part-time tax claim service positions were created at the county’s salary board meeting held prior to the commissioners’ meeting, and Rex Munsee and Greg Smith were later hired to fill the vacancies.
• An amendment to the cooperation agreement with Fort Knox LLC to include Fort Knox LLC and Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC as sub-grantees.