CLARION – As work continues on the restoration of the Brady Tunnel, the project continues to garner the support of Clarion County officials.
At their regular meeting Tuesday morning, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley approved a letter of support for the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship in its efforts to secure grant funding on behalf of its coalition partners, including Armstrong Trails for the Brady Tunnel restoration project.
According to a press release issued earlier this week, the PA Wilds region is a finalist in the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge (BBBRC) through the Economic Development Administration.
“They took in 529 applications throughout the entire country,” Armstrong Trails executive director Chris Ziegler told county officials on Tuesday of Phase I of the EDA’s application process, noting that the applicants were then narrowed down to 60 in Phase II. One of those finalists is the PA Wilds Entrepreneurship for its “PA Wilds Outdoor Recreation Industry Cluster Development.” The cluster is comprised of projects from five coalition partners including the Brady Tunnel project, which when completed will close a Top 10 PA Trail Gap.
Describing the economic impact the completed tunnel will have on the region, Ziegler said that it “creates resilient communities through tourism with business/job growth, private investments and sustainability.” She added, too, that this project may spur other trails to close their gaps.
Ziegler said that, if awarded, the $5 million grant will cover a parking area, shot crete, trail surface inside the tunnel, additional tunnel liner and interpretative signage in the alcoves.
“There are like 35 alcoves, [so] that’s where we want to tell the story of Clarion County,” she said. “We want to [include] a lot of history of the area.”
Ziegler pointed out that among other interesting facts, there were four murders at the tunnel through its construction phase.
“There were also shanty towns there and things like that,” she said. “I want people to learn about that.”
Commenting on the current state of construction, Ziegler said that there is a phase underway this year that will be opened for bidding in March.
“We’ll have some construction this year, and then we’re going to hold all of our other funding until EDA announces in September and make it one last bang,” she said, noting that if they receive the grant, the whole project will be done by the end of 2023.
According to PA Wilds Center CEO Ta Enos, the PA Wilds region has the greatest concentration of public land in the commonwealth.
“That is one of our competitive advantages, especially coming out of COVID, as Americans flock to outdoor recreation experiences in record numbers,” Enos said in the release. “We also have more than 17 years of partnerships and strategies around this work as a rural region. Our goal is to use both to build a more resilient rural economy.”
The BBBRC challenge is assisting communities nationwide in their efforts to build back better by accelerating the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and building local economies that will be resilient to future economic shocks, according to the release.
EDA will award 20 to 30 coalitions each up to $100 million, which will assist communities in executing ambitious plans to supercharge their regional economies across a variety of strategic growth sectors. The deadline for Phase II applications is March 15.
Other Business
• Looking to fulfill a couple merit badges on his way to the rank of Eagle Scout, local Boy Scout Nathan Myers, the son of Tim and January Myers of Clarion, attended Tuesday’s meeting where he spoke with the commissioners during their work session and asked several questions about county government.
• The commissioners approved Ordinance No. 1 of 2022 which designated the Clarion County Redevelopment Authority as the land bank for the county.
According to Clarion County Housing Authority executive director Penny Campbell, land banks are intended to acquire and rehabilitate “problem properties” that are then transferred back to the community.
“These are properties that private investors aren’t interested in,” she said, explaining that properties of interest might have significant environmental concerns, or liens and tax issues associated with them. “They might also be properties that people don’t want because they would be more costly to acquire and rehab than not to.”
Campbell said that possibly properties would most likely be acquired off the county’s tax sale and repository lists utilizing grant funding.
“The goal is not to make a profit, but if any money came back into the land back we could reuse it for future properties,” she said.
• A letter of support was also approved for Clarion Borough’s Community Conservation Partnerships Program request for the Clarion Borough Municipal Pool Rehabilitation Project.
• County officials also authorized a request to be sent to the Department of Community and Economic Development for extended use of Multimodal Transportation Fund program money for the GlassWorks Pedestrian Safety and Freight Access Improvements project.