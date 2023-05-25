CLARION – Clarion County officials are continuing their efforts to make improvements at the Clarion County Park.
At their meeting Tuesday morning, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley approved Resolution No. 10, authorizing the county’s application for a grant from the Commonwealth Financing Authority through the Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program to be used for “rehabilitation and development” at the Paint Township Park.
According to Tharan, the county is applying for up to $250,000 to renovate the basketball and tennis courts, as well as add at least two new pickleball courts to the park’s offerings.
“The basketball and tennis courts both need redone because they have big cracks in them,” Tharan said, explaining that the concrete courts can’t simply be resurfaced with pavement because “they’ll crack right where the cracks are in the concrete.” For that reason, he said he wasn’t sure if the updated courts will stay where they are or be moved to a different location in the park. “We’re not exactly sure where they’ll be, but it will be somewhere in that general vicinity.”
Tharan said it was an easy decision to apply for the funding for the updates, especially since the grant only requires a match of 10 percent.
“If we get the grant, we might be able to get a lot of stuff over there for $25,000,” he said of the money the county would need for the matching funds.
The commissioners also provided an update on two ongoing park improvement projects — the installation of a new all-inclusive playground and pavilion.
“The playground should be here on June 12,” Tharan said. Officials added that a small pavilion will also be placed in the center of the playground sometime this week. “It’s just a little pavilion that parents can sit in to watch their kids play.”
In other business at the May 23 meeting, the commissioners approved Resolution No. 10, supporting the Pennsylvania Commission for the United States Semiquincentennial (AMERICA250PA).
According to the resolution, AMERICA250PA was created in 2018 as a multi-year celebration by the Pennsylvania legislature and governor to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States on July 4, 2026, as well as Pennsylvania’s “integral role” in that event.
“AMERICA250PA hopes to engage all Pennsylvanians and all 67 counties through their many signatures and officially recognized programs, projects and events over the next four years by inspiring future leaders and celebrating all Pennsylvanians’ contributions to the nation over the last 250 years,” the resolution states. “By adoption of AMERICA250PA’s four pillars of EPIC, we hope to educate, preserve, innovate and celebrate.”
Election Write-In Count Continues
Heasley, who is a member of the county election board, said Tuesday that the Elections office is continuing to count write-in votes from the May 16 primary election.
“They’re tabulating as we speak,” Heasley said Tuesday morning of write-in votes, noting that county election officials said this year’s primary election garnered the highest number of write in-votes in recent years. “They probably won’t finish until next week sometime.”
Although the final tallies are still unknown, Heasley said he didn’t believe there were enough write-in votes to change the outcome of any of the county row office elections.
“Most of [the write-in votes] were for township supervisors, auditors and school board members,” he said.
Other Business
• Following a lengthy discussion at the work session, county officials, in collaboration with officials with Elk Township, said they would issue refund checks to township residents who were erroneously charged a fire hydrant tax on their tax bills.
According to county officials, the error, which only effected residents in Elk Township, was the result of a glitch in a new computer software program that generated the tax bills. Only 82 Elk Township residents should have paid the fire hydrant tax, but 513 were charged the fee. The total amount that was overtaxed was $11,000.
• The commissioners renewed the county’s PCoRP general liability insurance at a cost of $379,838, effective June 1 through May 31, 2024. The new policy reflects a 14 percent increase for next year.
“This insurance covers every bit of liability that we have,” Tharan said, attributing part of the increase to the addition of the new Clarion County Complex building in Shippenville and additional vehicles to the policy.