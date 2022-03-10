CLARION – More updates could be on the way for the Clarion County Courthouse as county officials announced plans earlier this week to seek grant funding for renovation work in the basement of the Clarion-based landmark.
During their regular meeting Tuesday morning, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Ed Heasley and Wayne Brosius approved Resolution No. 6 of 2022, which authorizes the county to apply for a statewide Local Share Account (LSA) grant through the Commonwealth Financing Authority, an independent agency of the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).
According to information provided on the DCED website, LSA grants are available to Pennsylvania counties, municipalities, municipal authorities, economic development agencies and redevelopment authorities to be used for eligible projects that “improve the quality of life in the community.” Potential projects must fall between $25,000 and $1 million and must also be owned and maintained by an eligible applicant or non-profit organization.
“It’s pretty wide open,” Tharan said of the scope of eligible projects, noting that no matching funds are required with the grant program. “Boroughs, townships and other non-profits can apply for up to $1 million for a grant that betters the community.”
Tharan explained that Clarion County will be applying for $1 million to fund renovations to the basement of the courthouse, including the removal of some walls, new flooring and ceilings, electrical work and other updates. In addition, he said, the county hopes to be able to use some of the funding to begin work on the building’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system.
“We’re looking at the HVAC systems for the entire courthouse,” he said, pointing out that, if awarded, the LSA funding would be used to cover HVAC upgrades in the basement, with the rest of the cost to be made up through other means. “The pipes in the entire building are more than 80 years old, and the boiler’s older. We’re just trying to avert a catastrophe.”
As required for the grant application, which is due March 15, Tharan said that the county received an estimate from Amos Rudolph to complete the work.
“Delta Development is working to get all the plans done,” he said, adding that grant awardees could be announced as early as July.
In related business at the March 8 meeting, the commissioners also authorized for the county to provide letters of support to “numerous county entities” that are also applying for the LSA grant.
“We know there are a bunch coming... but we haven’t received their letters yet,” Tharan explained, pointing out that since the applications are due next week, the county will issue the letters of support and ratify them at the next commissioners’ meeting. “We anticipate receiving them the rest of this week and into [next] week.”
Other Business
• The commissioners proclaimed March as National Social Work Month, and April 3-9 as National Library Week.
• An agreement was approved with Ken Gilbert for mowing at the Leeper tower site at a cost of $45 per mow.
• Approval was also given to an engagement letter to enter into a contract with auditing firm Maher Duessel.
• The Clarion County Fair Association was awarded $3,500 in Hotel Tax funding to help with marketing for the 2022 Clarion County Fair.
• County officials also authorized the purchase of a 2014 Ford Explorer police vehicle from Clarion Borough to be used by the Clarion County Sheriff’s Office.