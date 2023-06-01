COOK FOREST – Those ladies from The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen Guild Dramatic Society are at it again as they present a murder mystery (and fashion show) at 8 p.m. June 8, 9 and 10 and June 15, 16 and 17 at the Sawmill Theater in Cook Forest.
Presented by Clarion Community Theater, the Farndale ladies include MaryEllen Stahlman, Cindy Evans, Carol Lapinto, Ashley Elliott and Beth Saylor. All of these lovely ladies have appeared in numerous shows at the Sawmill Theater and always deliver fine, and very funny, performances.
Every theater group has experienced the horrors of what can go wrong on opening night and the ladies of the FAHETG Dramatic Society are no different, with the possible exception that everything that could happen does happen.
The scenery collapses, cues are missed, lines forgotten, and the sound effects take on a strange note sometimes as the ladies present their ambitious evening’s entertainment with the cunning whodunit, “Murder at Checkmate Manor.”
And just in case the audience should get bored, there’s a Fashion Show and Murder Mystery Quiz complete with a prize. Or maybe not, depending on who is in charge.
But Mrs. Reese, doyenne of the group, rises above the slings and arrows of outrageous dramatics to save the situation and provide the final and inventive twist.
This comedy was written by David McGillivray and Walter Zerlin Jr. and is presented in agreement with Concord Theatrical.
The show is suitable for audiences of all ages. Concessions by The Wildflower Garden Club.
Box office and doors open one hour before a prompt start time. Tickets are on sale now at $15 each and available by calling (814) 927-6655 or online at Eventbrite.