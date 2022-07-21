COOK FOREST – Clarion Community Theater will present “Virgil’s Family Reunion” at 8 p.m. Sept. 21, 22 and 23 and at 8 p.m. July 28, 29 and 30 at the Sawmill Theater in Cook Forest.
The two-act comedy is suitable for the entire family.
Sometimes, everything that can go wrong will. It’s summer and time for the semi-annual Sludge family reunion. The morning of the relative disaster begins with the snooty neighbor Paul next door who warns the Sludges he plans to draft a petition for eviction because the Sludges’ noxious, weed-infested landscape does not promote a safe and attractive community.
Scrambling to get the plastic silverware polished and fried chicken on the grill, Eloise considers Paul’s uppity threats empty threats until an officer shows up to arrest Harley Wayne, Eloise’s husband, for trampling Paul’s perennial garden with his four-wheeler.
The barbeque heats up when Virgil and Margaret have their first real lovers’ spat and Ellard, Virgil’s best friend, proposes to Virgil’s sister using visual aids, and the 95-year old matriarch of the family announces her plans to elope with her new boyfriend, Mr. Perky.
The bedlam continues in this hilarious account of the worst family reunion in the history of the Sludges’ nutty family tree.
The cast includes people from Clarion, Knox, Leeper, Shippenville, Sligo and Shannondale.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by calling (814) 927-6655.