CLARION – The Clarion Conservation District (CCD) has planned the following programs throughout Clarion County this summer:
• Friday, July 7 from 8 to 10 p.m. — Clarion Conservation District will host a Firefly Program at Lost in the Wilds Brewing. The program will feature information on the Pennsylvania state insect and the fascinating lives they lead. All ages are welcome, and attendees should bring a chair and a flashlight. Register by July 5.
• July 12, 19 and 26, and Aug. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. — The Conservation District will host a weekly summer program series for children ages 10 to 15. Titled, “Watershed Wednesdays,” the program will provide hands-on learning about local watersheds. Programs will be held on July 12 at Piney Creek in Limestone, July 19 at Kahle Lake in Emlenton, July 26 at East Sandy Creek in Venus and Aug. 2 at the Clarion River in Cooksburg.
There is a registration fee, and participants should register by July 10. Visit www.clarion conservation/events for more information.
• Thursday, July 27 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. — Clarion Conservation District will celebrate National Moth Week with a Moth Program at the Children’s Barn at the Clarion County Fair for children ages 12 and under. All ages are invited to visit Clarion Conservation District at the Commercial Building later in the night to see live moths.
• Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. — Enjoy a sunset at Kahle Lake-Clarion Access in Emlenton and learn how to help stop the spread of invasive species at an Invasive Species Scavenger Hunt Kick-Off Event. Attendees should register by July 30 and bring a chair or blanket to sit on.
• Saturday, Aug. 12 — Visit the Clarion Conservation District table at the Farm Fest in New Bethlehem.
For more information or to register for any of the above events, call the Clarion Conservation District at (814) 393-6147, or email hbequeathccd@gmail.com.