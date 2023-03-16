CLARION – Despite a few high profile state and countywide races this spring, several Clarion County borough, township and school district positions remain open for the May 16 Primary Election.
According to the unofficial list of candidates who have filed the necessary petitions to be included on the ballots in Clarion County, only a handful of municipal races will be contested in the primary election.
On the state level, however, voters will have a choice this spring in the race for Justice of the Supreme Court, Judge of the Supreme Court and Judge of the Commonwealth Court. On the county level, contested races will include commissioner and register/recorder.
The following lists of candidates were provided by the Clarion County Elections Office. Only races with candidates are listed here:
STATE OFFICES
• Justice of the Supreme Court — Debbie Kunselman (D); Daniel McCaffery (D); Carolyn Carluccio (R); and Patricia McCullough (R).
• Judge of the Superior Court — Jill Beck (D); Pat Dugan (D); Timika Lane (D); Maria Battista (R); and Harry F. Smail Jr. (R).
• Judge of the Commonwealth Court — Bryan Neft (D); Matt Wolf (D); Megan Martin (R); and Josh Prince (R).
COUNTY-WIDE
• Commissioner — Daniel Carey (D); Braxton White (D); Wayne R. Brosius (R); Brady Feicht (R); Ted Tharan (R); and Kirke Wise (R).
• Register/Recorder — Misty Ditz (R); Rebekah Weckerly (R); and Amy Winger (R).
• Prothonotary — Jeff Himes (R).
• District Attorney — Drew Welsh (R).
• Treasurer — Karyn Montana (R).
• Auditors — Jacqueline Griebel (D); Jolene Weaver Frampton (R); and Dawn B. Reed (R).
MUNICIPALITIES
Ashland Township
• Supervisor (4-year) — John Hannold (R).
• Supervisor (2-year) — Jack Schmader (R); and David A. Weaver (R).
Beaver Township
• Supervisor (6-year) — Roger Swartfager (R).
Clarion Borough
• Borough Council (4-year) — James Jim Averill (D); Zach Garbarino (R); and Carol Lapinto (R).
Clarion Township
• Supervisor (6-year) — Patrick G. Aaron (D).
East Brady Borough
• Borough Council (4-year) — Dennis King (D); Barbara Mortimer (D); and Joe Hillwig (R).
• Borough Council (2-year) — Joy McCluskey (R).
Foxburg Borough
• Borough Council (4-year) — Judy Fleming (D).
Hawthorn Borough
• Borough Council (4-year) — Mary Wells (R).
Highland Township
Supervisor (6-year) — Rick Forbes (R).
Knox Borough
• Borough Council (4-year) — Melissa D. Pierce (D); Linda Ann Runyan (D); Brandon A. Thompson (D); and Jack E. Bish Jr. (R).
Licking Township
• Supervisor (6-year) — Robert Bodenhorn (R).
Limestone Township
• Supervisor (6-year) — Stephen C. Allison (R).
• Auditor (6-year) — Connie L. Slagle (R).
Monroe Township
• Supervisor (6-year) — Walter Shook (R).
• Supervisor (2-year) — Robert Gates (R).
Paint Township
• Supervisor (6-year) — Ken Ganoe (D).
Perry Township
• Supervisor (6-year) — William Bill Say (R); and Mary Jean Slaugenhoup (R).
• Supervisor (4-year) — Rodney Rod Alworth (R).
• Auditor (6-year) — Gerald Blane Neely (R).
Piney Township
• Supervisor (6-year) — James R. Morris (R).
Porter Township
• Supervisor (6-year) — Steven Greenawalt (R).
Rimersburg Borough
• Borough Council (4-year) — Roger Crick (R); Pamela Curry (R); and Karina Libecco (R).
Salem Township
• Supervisor (6-year) — Eric Barnett (R).
Shippenville Borough
• Borough Council (4-year) — Paul R. Woodburne (D).
Sligo Borough
• Borough Council (4-year) — Jason B. Kriebel (R).
• Borough Council (2-year) — Wayne Meier (R).
• Auditor (4-year) — Myrna Dunlap (D).
• Tax Collector (2-year) — Julie Raybuck (R).
St. Petersburg
Borough
• Borough Council (4-year) — William Dennis Logue (R).
• Borough Auditor (6-year) — Marty L. Forsythe (R).
Strattanville Borough
• Auditor (6-year) — David Corte (R).
Toby Township
• Supervisor (6-year) — Darrell Horner (R).
Washington Township
• Supervisor (6-year) — Mark Beichner (R).
SCHOOL DISTRICTS
Allegheny Clarion
Valley School District
• School Director (Region Richland Township – Venango Co., 4-year) — Patricia Anderson (R).
• School Director (Region Scrubgrass Township – Venango Co., 4-year) — John P. Burke (R).
Clarion Area
School District
• School Director (4-year) — Dave Estadt (D/R); David L. Lewis (D/R); Todd MacBeth (D/R); Erich Spessard (D/R); and Theron Miles (R).
Clarion-Limestone School District
• School Director (Region I, 4-year) — David W. Eggleton Sr. (D/R); and Christopher Mogus (D/R).
• School Director (Region II, 4-year) — Nathaniel C. Parker (D/R).
Keystone School
District
• School Director (Region I, 4-year) — Jason McMillen (D/R); Rodney L. Sherman (D/R); and Dustin L. Swartfager (D/R).
• School Director (Region II, 4-year) — James Beary (D/R); Ken Swartfager (D/R); and Eric Weiser (D/R).
• School Director (Region III, 4-year) — Abigail Simcheck (D/R).
North Clarion
School District
• School Director (Region I, 4-year) — Amanda Hepinger (D/R).
• School Director (Region II, 4-year) — Garrett l. Carulli (D/R); and Gretchen McCord Wolbert (R).
• School Director (Region III, 4-year) — Scott B. Daum (D/R); and Kathy Vanish (R).
Redbank Valley School District
• School Director (Region II, 4-year) — Matthew Burns Confer (D/R); and R. John Sayers (R).
Union School District
• School Director (4-year) — Shelly Atzeni (D/R); Tricia Hepler (D/R); Jeffrey A. Kriebel (D/R); Terry Sweeney (D/R); and Tressa Smith (R).