CLARION – Despite an aggressive write-in campaign by two district residents, the results of the Nov. 3 election remain unchanged for the Union School District School Board.
Last week’s release of the unofficial count of Clarion County’s write-in votes confirmed that while Donald Kimball and Paula Harris received 241 and 166 votes respectively, neither was able to unseat their balloted opponents.
As reported in the initial election results earlier this month, the four school directors re- and newly-elected to serve a four-year term on the school board include Lisa Norbert with 620 votes, Adam Vogle with 591 votes, Kenneth Walter with 376 votes and John Creese with 317 votes.
Kimball and Harris also received 93 and 21 write-in votes respectively for a two-year school director position. Again, neither candidate had enough votes to unseat balloted candidate Jeff Shirey with 622 votes.
According to Clarion County Elections director Cindy Callihan, all write-in winners must formally accept or decline their elected positions by mid-December.
The following write-in winners in The Leader-Vindicator’s readership area were announced:
Brady Township
• Supervisor (6-year term) — Michael Waldroup, nine write-in votes.
• Auditor (6-year term) — Kate Jesteadt, three write-in votes.
• Auditor (4-year term) — Kate Jestedt, two write-in votes.
• Tax Collector (4-year term) — Kina Fink, six write-in votes.
• Judge of Election (4-year term) — Eric Bresso, eight write-in votes.
• Inspector of Election (4-year term) — Cheryl Bresso, eight write-in votes.
Callensburg Borough
• Mayor (4-year term) — Ethan Maihle, seven write-in votes.
• Council (4-year term) — Christine Heeter, five write-in votes.
• Council (2-year term) — Randy Larkin, three write-in votes.
• Auditor (6-year term) — tie, Shanna Best and Margie McCall, one write-in vote each.
• Tax Collector (4-year term) — Christin Buzard, one write-in vote.
• Judge of Election (4-year term) — Taylor Kriebel, four write-in votes.
• Inspector of Election (4-year term) — Christina Heeter, three write-in votes.
Clarion Borough
• Constable (6-year term) — tie, John Miller, Benjamin Aaron, Charles Bartley and Jamie Phillips, two write-in votes each.
• Judge of Election Clarion Borough Second (4-year term) — Patricia Hopkins, 13 write-in votes.
• Inspector of Election Clarion Borough Third (4-year term) — tie, Mary Wilson, Elisabeth Fulmer and Emerson Abromavage, two write-in votes each.
Clarion Township
• Constable (6-year term) — Jeremy Kroh, three write-in votes.
• Inspector of Election Clarion Township Second (4-year term) — tie, Betsy Cooper and Susan Sproul, two write-in votes each.
East Brady Borough
• Constable (6-year term) — tie, Lucas McCluskey, Dick Craig, Bob Lipinski, Daniel Beabout, Levi Jack, John Eck and Justin Wagner, one write-in vote each.
Hawthorn Borough
• Council (4-year term) — Malinda Little, five write-in votes; and Mike Troup, two write-in votes.
• Auditor (6-year term) — Terry Norr, one write-in vote.
• Auditor (4-year term) — tie, Terery Norr and Amy Ferringer, one write-in vote each.
• Auditor (2-year term) — John Himes, one write-in vote.
• Constable (6-year term) — Jay Ferringer, one write-in vote.
Licking Township
• Auditor (6-year term) — John Slaugenhoup, one write-in vote.
• Constable (6-year term) — tie, Matt Burr, Ezra Grunick, Hubert Derstine, Len Elder, Matt Rizert and David Rizert, one write-in vote each.
• Judge of Election (4-year term) — Shelley Ritzler, 11 write-in votes.
• Inspector of Election (4-year term) — Dawn Ritzler, four write-in votes.
Limestone Township
• Constable (6-year term) — tie, Ray Cupples, Rex Cyphert and Rex Munsee, two write-in votes each.
• Inspector of Election (4-year term) — Joan Callen, three write-in votes.
Monroe Township
• Constable (6-year term) — tie, Jess Quinn, Corey Botelho and November Simko, one write-in vote each.
New Bethlehem
Borough
• Council (4-year term) — Colin Sheffer, 22 write-in votes.
• Council (2-year term) — Colin Sheffer, 10 write-in votes.
• Constable (6-year term) — Corey Botelho, 15 write-in votes.
Perry Township
• Constable (6-year term) — tie, Steve Myers and Gene Fair, two write-in votes each.
• Judge of Election (4-year term) — Cindy Seigworth, 15 write-in votes.
Piney Township
• Auditor (6-year term) — John Greenawalt, 10 write-in votes.
• Constable (6-year term) — Jonathan Myers, two write-in votes.
• Judge of Election (4-year term) — Debra Myers, 13 write-in votes.
Porter Township
• Auditor (6-year term) — John Crawford, six write-in votes.
• Auditor (4-year term) — John Crawford, three write-in votes.
• Constable (6-year term) — Stuart Hoffman, three write-in votes.
• Judge of Election Porter Township West (4-year term) — Polly Jones, 17 write-in votes.
• Inspector of Election Porter Township East (4-year term) — Diane Myers, six write-in votes.
Redbank Township
• Auditor (6-year term) — Amber Kimmel, 66 write-in votes.
• Constable (6-year term) — tie, Tim Ferringer and Sean Conners, two write-in votes each.
• Judge of Election Redbank Township West (4-year term) — Sean Conners, two write-in votes.
• Inspector of Election Redbank Township West (4-year term) — Sean Conners, two write-in votes.
Rimersburg Borough
• Constable (6-year term) — tie, Joel Solido, D. E. Thorpe, Mark Heeter, Richard Trayer, Daniel Gathers, Kyle Klein and Tim Yeaney, one write-in vote each.
Sligo Borough
• Council (4-year term) — Eric Kriebel, eight write-in votes.
• Council (2-year term) — Eric Kriebel, three write-in votes.
• Auditor (6-year term) — Rachel Kindel, one write-in vote.
• Judge of Election (4-year term) — Deb Best, seven write-in votes.
Toby Township
• Auditor (6-year term) — Autumn Shick, 12 write-in votes.
• Constable (6-year term) — tie, Jason Young, Dan George, Brade Guntrum and Kyle Klein, one write-in vote each.