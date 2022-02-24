CLARION – Some eligible Clarion County homeowners will soon be able to get help with necessary home repairs thanks to grant funding recently awarded to the county.
Clarion County officials recently announced that the county will receive $500,000 through the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s HOME Investment Partnership Program (HOME), “a federally funded program that provides municipalities with grant and loan assistance to expand and preserve the supply of decent and affordable housing for low- and very low-income Pennsylvanians.”
“I’m really excited about this opportunity,” said Penny Campbell, executive director of the Clarion County Housing Authority, noting that this is the first time the program has been available to Clarion County homeowners. “Based on the calls I’ve been getting even before this was on our radar, I think there’s a need for this program.”
According to Campbell, the funding will be available to make necessary repairs to owner-occupied homes in the county in an effort to reduce blight and keep people in their homes.
“Cosmetic things are nice, but our goal is to make repairs that are needed for the home to remain functional and not become blighted,” Campbell explained, noting that some potential projects could be window or roof replacement, addressing accessibility issues, sidewalk repairs and siding issues. “We will evaluate each home on a case-by-case basis to determine what needs to be done to bring the home to code and keep the homeowner in it.”
Campbell pointed out that the funding — which will be allocated through the Housing Authority’s non-profit counterpart, Clarion County Housing and Community Development Corporation — will be available in the form of a forgivable loan for local homeowners who meet the eligibility requirements.
“The loan funds are deferred at 0 percent interest for the life of the loan, which is 10 years,” she said, noting that in order to be eligible for the loan, a homeowner must fall within 80 percent of the area’s median income and a set asset limit, and have had lived in the home for at least a year. Additionally, recipients cannot have previously applied for owner-occupied rehabilitation and must prove that property taxes have been paid for at least the last two years.
Following the life of the loan, as long as the homeowner still lives in the home, it is still up to code and is current on all taxes, the loan will be forgiven.
“For those 10 years, though, it’s written like a second mortgage on the house,” Campbell explained. “If the home were to be sold in that time period, we would get paid back just like any other mortgage.”
While HOME may be new to Clarion County, Campbell said that the program has been around “for a long time,” and has been implemented by other surrounding counties.
“I actually found out about that program through peers from other counties who had been administering it for years,” she said, explaining that the Housing Authority regularly receives inquiries from homeowners in search of funding programs to aid with their homes. “I knew there was a need here.”
Campbell brought her proposal to the Clarion County Commissioners, who immediately jumped on board to submit the application. She said the county also worked closely with a program specialist at DCED to ensure the application was completed as thoroughly as possible to yield the best results.
“They were more than supportive and helped us through this process,” Campbell said of the commissioners. “They were critical in this whole endeavor.”
And their efforts paid off as it was announced in early January that the county would be receiving $500,000 in HOME funding.
“We were pleasantly surprised that we received the funding,” Campbell said, pointing out that the application process allowed for open communication with a HOME Grant Manager. “We felt confident in our application, however, being a new program, there is always the concern that there is not enough funding for new programs.”
Although there’s still preliminary work to be completed before the county will get the money, Campbell said she expects that homeowners should be able to begin submitting applications for funding within the next few months.
“We’re hoping to help seven to 10 households with this pot of funding,” Campbell said, noting that grants will be dispersed to homeowners based on the amount of work required and the valuation of the finished product. “We’ll evaluate each home on a case-by-case basis to determine what needs done.”
Campbell pointed out that HOME grant money must be expended in two years, with the possibility of extending to a third year. Applications for the grant will be available online at www.clarionhousing.com, or in person at the Housing Authority office.
“I encourage any homeowner who thinks they may be eligible to apply,” she said, noting that the Housing Authority will determine if the homeowner meets eligibility requirements. “It’s worth it if you might be.”
Looking to the future, Campbell said that with continued support from county officials, she hopes Clarion County will continue to receive HOME grants with future DCED funding cycles.
“If we are successful with this first round of funding, and as long as the commissioners are supportive, I think we will be able to prove the need and benefit to DCED to continue this funding through the next cycle,” she said.
Campbell said that she hopes the HOME grant program will serve as an incentive for people to stay in their homes longterm, while at the same time reducing blight in the county.
“I think we are making progress,” Campbell said. “This will just be another way to continue efforts to fight that blight battle throughout the county.”