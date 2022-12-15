CLARION – Dozens of Clarion County business representatives, community members, and local and state elected officials gathered at the Haskell House in Clarion on Thursday, Dec. 8 for the annual meeting of the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation (CCEDC).
Addressing attendees at the annual meeting, Milissa Bauer, the group’s secretary/treasurer, explained that the Economic Development Corporation is a local group that “works with area businesses, government officials, the university, local school districts and the Intermediate Unit to secure wealth for the county.”
In her speech, Bauer said that with the help of grant writers from Delta Development, along with the county commissioners, state Sen. Scott Hutchinson and state Rep. Donna Oberlander, the group secured several million dollars from state and private funds for a number of county projects.
“For 2022, we received $5.2 million in grants from the state that was matched by $7.4 million from private investments,” she said, pointing out that among the most recently announced funding were three Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grants — two for Gray Star Knox Manufacturing to invest in the community, and one for upgrades to the courthouse. “That took a lot of grant writing, but it also took our government officials.”
Other county beneficiaries, according to Bauer, were the Clarion Blueprint Park playground, the Sligo Pedestrian Bridge and the Redbank Valley Historical Society, which received a Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) grant to fix the former Northwest Bank building and its bell.
Another major coup was the 76 Truck Stop, Bauer said.
“[That] was a big win in the fact that we were able to take that as a non-paying property, work with a local company, and turn that now into a real property that provides taxes and will provide a lot of economic growth,” she said.
Bauer noted further that 22 projects have been funded in three years for a total of $22.6 million.
“I think that’s wonderful,” she said, touting a $21 million net gain to county taxpayers. “How many would like to have a 764 percent return on their investment in three years?” she asked.
The keynote speaker for the program was Jack Maytum, a senior broadband analyst for Design Nine, a Virginia-based engineering firm commissioned earlier this year by the CCEDC, who reported on the Clarion Connected Broadband Engineering Plan.
Commenting on the work his company has done with rural communities across the country, Maytum praised the economic development he sees in Clarion County.
“I have to say that Clarion County is certainly up there towards the top as far as the effectiveness of the economic development corporation’s activities,” he said, noting that one thing all successful counties have in common is accessible, reliable broadband service. “Eventually, everybody in the country is going to be connected by fiber, just like everybody in the country is now connected with electricity.”
Maytum said that the overall goal of the project is to provide at least the basic broadband definition for every resident in Clarion County. In order to do that, he said that a survey, more complete than one done by the Federal Communications Commission, has been conducted indicating the level of connectivity county residents have.
Commenting on the groundwork that has already been done in the county, Maytum said, he believes Clarion County is “well ahead of the game.”
Maytum pointed out that money for improved broadband will be distributed to the states, but counties that have a plan in place will be “first in line” for funding.
“I think we’re going to be able to get some money,” he said.
The annual meeting concluded with some special recognitions for the contributions of local citizens and CCEDC board members over the years.
The first recognitions were presented to Dr. Pamela Gent, retired provost from Clarion University, and Terry George, who is going off of the board after 25 years of service.
“It’s amazing that he’s been involved with economic development for so many different projects over the years,” CCEDC board president Jason Hansford said of George, noting that his service on the board has been “invaluable.” “We really appreciate everything he’s done through the years, and we wish him well with all the things he’s going to do.”
Finally, the CCEDC’s Good Neighbor Award was presented to John Stroup. Among many things, Stroup chaired the No P3 Bridge Toll Coalition, a grassroots coalition which actively spoke out against PennDOT’s latest bridge tolling proposal.
“John was the official/unofficial chair of the committee,” CCEDC executive director Jarred Heuer said in presenting the award to Stroup. “He kept us moving from meeting to meeting, interfacing with elected officials and others throughout Pennsylvania to put this issue on the map, to keep those tolls away and to keep our interstates free and to keep the opportunities that the interstates bring to us coming in.”
During the meeting, Jason Hansford was elected as CCEDC president for 2023, as well as Bill Henry as vice president and Bauer as secretary/treasurer.
Officials noted that the group’s strategic plan can be found at the CCEDC website.