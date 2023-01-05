CLARION – The new year may only be a couple days old, but Clarion County officials wasted no time earlier this week jumping back into their official duties by hosting their reorganizational meeting for 2023.
Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley met on Tuesday, Jan. 3 to elect officers, make other appointments and set meeting dates for the new year.
The first order of business was to elect 2023 officers for the Board of County Commissioners. In a single motion, the commissioners unanimously approved to retain the same offices as last year, with Tharan serving as chairman, Brosius as vice chairman and Heasley as secretary.
Also in a unanimous vote, the commissioners reappointed Mindy Frampton as chief clerk.
“She has stepped up and done an excellent job,” Tharan said of Frampton.
In addition, the commissioners also unanimously appointed Pittsburgh-based law firm Gabriel Fera PC as the county’s solicitor. Frampton pointed out after the meeting that the law firm was started by Chris Gabriel and Stephanie Fera, who previously served as Clarion County solicitors.
The commissioners also agreed to continue holding their meetings, as well as Salary Board meetings, at the Administration Building, on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at 10 a.m. with the exception of Thursday, Aug. 10 and Wednesday, Dec. 27.
“Work sessions for 2023 will be held right before the board meetings,” Tharan said of the 9:30 a.m. meetings, noting that Retirement Board meetings will be included in the last meeting of each month, following the Salary Board meeting.
Following the election of officials, the commissioners approved the 2023 lists of boards and assignments on which each commissioner will serve.
Tharan will continue his service on the Criminal Justice Advisory Board, and work with Children and Youth Services, Communications/Emergency Management, Economic Development and Northwest Commission.
Brosius will once again take part in the Airport Authority, Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, Clarion Conservation District, Hotel Tax Committee, Housing Authority, Library Association, Penn State Extension, Transportation Advisory Committee, Northwest Pennsylvania Job Connect Board and Community Action.
Rounding out the year’s duties, Heasley will serve on the Child Death Review Team, Clarion County Emergency Medical Services Task Force, the Emergency Food and Shelter Board, Family Net Advisory Board, MH/DD Advisory Board, Planning Commission, Penn Soil Council and the Clarion County Fair Board.
All three commissioners will continue service on the Salary, Retirement and Prison boards, the Board of Elections, Local Emergency Planning Committee, Records Improvement Committee and Safety Committee.
Other Business
• The county’s Prison Board will continue to meet on the first Friday of each month in the new year, unless otherwise noted. The meetings will be held at 9 a.m. in the Administration Building conference room or at the jail.
Two Thursday meetings, April 6 and Oct. 5, will be held due to county holidays. Meetings on March 3, June 2, Sept. 1 and Nov. 3 (due to the election) will be held at the jail.
• Records Improvement meetings were scheduled for May 18 and Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. in the Administration Building conference room.
• The commissioners also approved the following election dates: Primary Election Day, May 16; Election Return Board, May 19; General Election Day, Nov. 7; and Election Return Board, Nov. 10.
• Approval was given to keep the county’s mileage reimbursement rate at 62.5 cents per mile for 2023.
• Approval was also given to Resolution No. 1 of 2023, which allows any member of the Board of Commissioners to sign any and all agreements, contracts or grants for the county on behalf of all county-related offices and departments.
The resolution is effective until Jan. 2, 2024, or until rescinded or replaced with a new resolution.