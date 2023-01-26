CLARION – The appraisal of one county building and the sale of another topped the agenda earlier this week for Clarion County officials.
During their regular meeting on Jan. 24, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley unanimously approved a contract with the Erie-based Sammartino, Stout and Lo Presti to complete an “as-is” appraisal of the Clarion County Courthouse.
According to Tharan, the appraisal will help the county match its $900,000 Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant that was recently awarded for the basement renovation at the courthouse.
“We can take 25 percent of that appraisal and use it as a match for our RACP grant,” Tharan explained, noting that the county is required to match 50 percent of the state grant. “They pay 50 [percent] and we pay 50 [percent].”
Tharan pointed out that the $5,000 appraisal could potentially save the county around $500,000 in matching funds.
“If it [the courthouse] appraises for $2 million, we can use $500,000 as a match,” he said.
Tharan said if all goes according to plan, the appraisal should begin in about four weeks.
Since the courthouse is accessed through the basement entrance, Tharan also explained that the renovation project will be completed in sections so the public can still fully access the courthouse during construction.
“It’s kind of nice to get the RACP for the courthouse because we can do it in different stages and the money will still be there,” he said. Tharan added that unlike other grants that require the money to be spent within a year, RACP funding can be utilized “for quite a long time.”
In other business at Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners also approved a sales agreement with Brian Acey of Clarion to purchase two tracts of land from the county at a cost of $170,000.
The property to be sold includes the former Holabaugh Beer Distributor building and an adjacent 75-foot strip of land located along Route 322 in Paint Township.
The “Riverhill property” was purchased by the county about two-and-a-half years ago from Charlene Holabaugh for $150,000. The space was going to be used as storage for trailers, equipment and vehicles for the county’s emergency management and maintenance departments, as well as archived records.
“The money [from the sale] will go back into the general fund,” Tharan said, adding that selling the property to Acey will return it to the county tax rolls.
Reassessment Update
In her latest bi-weekly report, Sarah Garner, project manager for Vision Government Solutions Inc., reported that seven data collectors are currently working in Redbank Township and Knox Borough.
“We have started to pull our collectors out of the more rural areas,” Garner said, explaining that work in Redbank Township will likely not be completed until closer to spring. “We will have some parcels down there that have not been collected.”
Due to winter weather, she said the plan is to focus more on the boroughs, with Shippenville likely to be next.
Garner also reported that the reassessment firm has temporarily suspended data entry to focus on production quality control and preparation for commercial data collection that will begin next month.
“We’re looking at doing our training at the end of February,” she said of commercial data collection, which will start in Clarion Borough.
According to Garner’s report, 7,014 residential improved parcels out of the county’s total 18,808 have been fully measured for reassessment.
“We’re in good shape, [and] still moving forward,” she told the commissioners.
Other Business
• The commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding with United Mine Workers of America Region I, which represents the county’s Children and Youth Services employees.
County human resources director Amanda Carbaugh explained that the MOU adjusts the work day for CYS employees by giving them a shorter lunch, which in turn allows them to leave at 4:30 p.m. instead of 5 p.m.
• Approval was also given to submit the county’s annual application for a Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency grant, which helps supplement the salaries of two of the county’s eight adult probation officers.
Clarion County is set to receive $48,121 funding this year.
• County officials approved a Clarion County Tourism Marketing Grant application submitted by the Clarion County Fair Association seeking $3,500 in Hotel Tax funding for advertising.
• A contract was approved with the state Budget Office for the RACP grant for the Clarion Hospital Emergency Room Renovation and Addition project.
• Layne Giering was appointed to the Council of Greenways and Trails Board as a Clarion County delegate.