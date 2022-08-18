CLARION – The Democratic Party of Clarion County officially opened its 2022 Election Headquarters at 849 Main Street in Clarion on Thursday, Aug. 11.
Located in the 800 Center, the office will assist with voter registration, provide candidate information, and offer literature and signs for Democratic candidates.
Office hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday through Saturday. More information can be found on the Clarion County Democratic website at www.clarioncountydems.com.
“Josh Shapiro is a rock solid guy,” said Armstrong County Commissioner Pat Fabian, who spoke at the opening of the Clarion County headquarters. “I couldn’t be prouder to be here speaking on his behalf. As a county commissioner, I know that he’s been in my boots and understands local government and understands the people of Pennsylvania. He’s going to bring a bipartisan outlook to work with both Republicans and Democrats to get things done and get our economy back.”
Fabian said he had seen a lot of Republican support for both Shapiro in the race for governor and John Fetterman for U.S. Senate.
“Mr. Fetterman has been doing a good job as our lieutenant governor, has a 10-point lead, and he’s going to build on that,” Fabian continued. “I think we’re in a really good position going into this general election. We need to make sure we have safe schools and a good education and protect those freedoms that we do have right now. I’m confident that we’re going to win.”
Democratic Party Chairman Paul Woodburne, a Shippenville Borough Council member and economics professor at Pennwest-Clarion, welcomed those attending and encouraged volunteers. Volunteers are welcome to help keep the office open until the November election. Drop by the headquarters for more information.
Other speakers for the grand opening included Braxton White, State Party Committee member Stephanie White, and Clarion Mayor Jennifer Vinson.