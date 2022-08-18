Democrats

SPEAKERS FOR THE grand opening of the Clarion County Democratic Headquarters included (from left to right): Armstrong Country Commissioner Pat Fabian, Clarion County Democratic Party Chairman Paul Woodburne, Braxton White, State Party Committee member Stephanie White and Clarion Mayor Jennifer Vinson.

CLARION – The Democratic Party of Clarion County officially opened its 2022 Election Headquarters at 849 Main Street in Clarion on Thursday, Aug. 11.

Located in the 800 Center, the office will assist with voter registration, provide candidate information, and offer literature and signs for Democratic candidates.

