CLARION – The Clarion County Democratic Party is looking for individuals to run for precinct committee positions.
These positions will be listed on the primary ballots in the various precincts in the upcoming primary election. Eligible candidates for these positions must be registered Clarion County Democrats residing in the precinct for which they are running.
Prospective candidates should get a nominating petition and obtain a least 10 signatures on a petition from voters in their respective precinct. Nominating petitions are available at the Clarion County Bureau of Elections office in the Clarion County Administrative building. Petition signing can begin immediately and must be signed and returned to the County Bureau of Elections by or on March 15.
Once elected in the May 17 primary election, the candidates will be part of the Clarion County Democratic Committee. The work of this committee is to register new Democratic voters; educate the electorate concerning elections, candidates and the party. The County Committee meets twice a year concurrent with the Executive Board.
For more information or questions, email info@clarioncountydems.com.