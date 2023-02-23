CLARION – The Clarion County Democratic Executive Committee is hosting a petition signing event on Friday, Feb. 24 at the Motel 6 in Clarion.
The event starts at 6:30 p.m.
Local and statewide candidates will be present at the event to answer any questions and discuss issues. In addition to local races for many offices including county commissioner, there are statewide races for Supreme Court, Commonwealth Court and Superior Court.
Light refreshments will be available.
For more information, email info@clarioncountydems.com.