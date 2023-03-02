CLARION – Clarion County officials are thinking outside of the box when it comes to attracting new employees.
“We have a lot of openings here at the county,” Clarion County Human Resources Director Amanda Carbaugh told the county commissioners during their Feb. 28 meeting, noting that the county is currently looking for corrections officers, Children and Youth Services (CYS) caseworkers and seasonal workers for the Clarion County Park. “I would say we have between 20 and 25 vacancies right now.”
With employee recruitment a concern for businesses in both the public and private sectors, Carbaugh explained that she and Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley have been discussing some creative options to hopefully entice more people to consider joining the county workforce.
“I’ve been doing some research all around and everyone is having the same issues with recruitment,” Carbaugh said, adding that she believes that potential employees not only look at the salary when considering a job, but the balance between their work and personal lives as well. “We’ve been bouncing ideas back and forth, trying to be creative, because we’re limited with taxpayer funds; they only go so far.”
According to Carbaugh, some possible ideas that have been discussed include implementing four 10-hour shifts, giving employees more time at home with their families, as well as offering subsidized daycare for employees’ children.
“I know that’s a huge, huge thing for our employees,” she said of childcare, explaining that the county could even look at partnering with other organizations also in need of childcare. “[People] either can’t find childcare, or they’re paying so much that it’s cheaper if they stay home.”
“These are just ideas that we’ve floated around,” Carbaugh cautioned. “Nothing is set in stone or decided upon.”
Tharan agreed that the county needs to be more proactive with its recruitment efforts.
“We’re trying to think ahead because everyone is struggling with the same issues,” he said, pointing to employers in both the public and private sectors. “The workforce is going down, so we need to do whatever we can to keep and retain employees.”
Carbaugh added that a big perk of working for the county is its employee pension and benefits plans.
“We have a fantastic benefits package,” she said, explaining that the county pays 87.5 percent of employee premiums. Carbaugh further noted that the county’s insurance broker also offers annual wellness incentives and reimbursements for gym memberships.
In other recruitment matters, Planning Director Kristi Amato said the county is currently looking to fill two board vacancies on the Clarion County Planning Commission.
“We try to cover all areas of the county,” Amato said, explaining that the Commission is seeking county residents from any geographical area and all walks of life — including construction, planning or permitting, mobile home industry, teaching and more.
Terms on the Commission are for four years, and meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at the Administrative Building along Main Street in Clarion.
Anyone interested in serving on the board should submit a letter of interest, resume and at least two letters of personal recommendation to: Kristi Amato, Director, Clarion County Department of Planning and Development, 421 Main Street, Suite 22, Clarion, PA 16214.
Other Business
• Approval was given to Resolution No. 3, which authorizes the commissioners to implement a temporary burn ban if and when necessary.
• The commissioners also approved two resolutions for funding from the state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) for the Fort Knox and Greystar Real Estate Partners.
Announced in November, a $850,000 grant will fund the Greystar Knox carrier shed renovation project, while a $3,300,000 grant will be used for equipment acquisition and the improvement and expansion of the facilities in Knox.
• A three-year agreement was approved between the county and Teamsters Local Union No. 538 which represents office staff in the sheriff, district attorney, prothonotary, and register and recorder departments.
According to county officials, the new contract includes a 3 percent pay increase in 2022, and 2.75 percent increases in 2023 and 2024.
• Approval was also given to a facility use agreement between the county and Clarion Little League for the use of the softball field at the Clarion County Park, effective April 24 through mid-June.