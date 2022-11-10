CLARION – Despite some mandatory changes in state guidelines for processing and counting mail-in and absentee ballots, Clarion County election officials reported earlier this week that the Nov. 8 election was completed without any major issues.
“We pulled another one off, [and] it went well,” Clarion County interim director of Elections Cindy Callihan said of Tuesday’s general election during the Nov. 9 meeting of the Clarion County Board of Commissioners. “I feel we were very well organized.”
According to Callihan, one major change for Tuesday’s election was the implementation of Act 88, requiring counties that receive Election Integrity Grant Program to begin pre-canvassing absentee and mail-in ballots at 7 a.m. on election day, continuing the process “without interruption until each mail-in ballot and absentee ballot received by 7 a.m. on election day is pre-canvassed.”
“We normally don’t start pre-canvassing until 1 p.m. [on election day],” Callihan explained, noting that around 10 county employees worked as an assembly line to open, document, scan and file each absentee and mail-in ballot.
“We had quite the system going on,” she said, adding that workers finished up with the initial batch of mail-in and absentee ballots around noon. “Overall, I think it worked out really well.”
Callihan further explained that mail-in and absentee ballots that were returned after 7 a.m. but before 8 p.m. on election day were counted in batches through the day.
Providing an overview of the election, Callihan reported that Clarion County had a 65.5 percent voter turnout with a total of 15,468 ballots cast, including 2,175 absentee and mail-in ballots. She pointed out, however, that the totals do not include provisional and military ballots, or ballots that were not dated or incorrectly dated.
“This election kind of went sky high for us,” she said of turnout, noting there are 23,605 registered voters in the county. “We basically had a mini presidential election.”
With the election over, Callihan said that she and her staff, including election and voter registration coordinators Laura O’Neil and Bobby Wilk and election assistant Lorraine Schoepke, are preparing for the official vote tally, which will begin on Monday, Nov. 14.
“We’re tickled with getting everything accomplished well,” she said.
Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley commended Callihan and her staff, as well as the county’s poll workers for their hard work in ensuring an accurate and successful election.
“Thanks for all you do every year to pull it off with efficiency,” Tharan said.
Reassessment Update
Also at Wednesday morning’s meeting, Sarah Garner, who serves as the project manager for Vision Government Solutions Inc., reported that data collectors are finishing initial reassessment work this week in Limestone Township and have also moved into Millcreek and Highland townships.
Work in Paint Township is scheduled to begin next, followed by Rimersburg Borough and Madison Township.
“As of last Friday, we have collected 15.9 percent of the residential parcels within the county,” she reported, noting in her report that a total of 2,990 residential improved parcels have been fully measured as of Nov. 7. “We have 13 collectors now, so we are fully staffed on the project.”
Garner reminded county officials that with winter on the horizon, data collectors may be more sporadic where they are working depending on the weather that day.
“We’re trying to leave the areas that are a little easier for the collectors to move around for snow and ice,” she said, explaining that data collectors may begin in one area, move on to another and return later depending on the weather. “We’re right on track with our progress and pleased to report that.”
Other Business
• The commissioners renewed a contract with Delta Development Group Inc. to provide consulting services from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2023 at a cost of $84,000.
• Approval was given to a contract with attorney Heather A. DeLoe to provide conflict attorney services for the public defender’s office. The contract is effective Nov. 3 at a cost of $36,000 per year.
• A contract was also approved with Butler County Community College Independent Union for the sheriff’s office, effective Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2025.
• County officials approved Resolution No. 15 of 2022, implementing Act 57 of 2022.
According to the resolution, Act 57 “requires taxing districts that impose taxes on the assessed value of real property to adopt a resolution or ordinance within 90 days of the effective date of the act, or not later than January 9, 2023, directing the tax collector to waive additional charges for real estate taxes in certain situations.”