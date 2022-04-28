CLARION – Pay day came early to Clarion County this week, as county officials increased the hourly wage for a large group of employees.
During its monthly meeting on Tuesday, the Clarion County Salary Board approved 2022 wage increases for nearly 100 non-union, non-elected county employees in the offices of Children and Youth Services, Commissioners, Court of Common Pleas, District Attorney, Register and Recorder, Prothonotary, Sheriff and Treasurer.
According to county officials, while there was no set percentage increase, all of the eligible employees received at least a $1 per hour raise for 2022, bringing full-time employees to a minimum wage of no less than $14 per hour. Part-time employees in those departments received a raise of $1.50 per hour.
Tharan explained that the wage increases were necessary to attract potential new employees to Clarion County, but also to retain the county’s current workforce.
“We had to get our starting salaries up because we can’t even get half the people to apply for jobs,” he said, noting that there are currently around 30 vacant positions within the county. “The numbers in the retirement portfolio [show] there’s far fewer people putting in than taking out, which means we’re short-staffed.”
With so few new applicants, Tharan also pointed to the importance of providing competitive wages as an incentive for current employees to stay with the county.
“Not only don’t you have people applying, but when someone leaves, we’re in bad shape,” he said.
Officials pointed out that counties all across the state are also dealing issues due to a lack of workforce in the same departments as Clarion County, including CYS, the county jail and the 911 center.
The wage increases for CYS employees were approved retroactive to April 1, while the increases for the other departments go into effect May 1.
Playground Project
Still in the Works
Although the process may have been slowed by the pandemic, Clarion County officials said Tuesday that plans are still in the works to install an all-inclusive playground at the Clarion County Park in Paint Township.
During their regular meeting Tuesday morning, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley unanimously passed Resolution No. 9, authorizing the county’s application for funding from the Commonwealth Financing Authority for the purpose of making improvements to the Clarion County Park.
“We can use that as a match for the playground,” Tharan explained of the funding request of up to $250,000, which will be sought through the financing authority’s Greenways, Trails and Recreation program.
Tharan pointed out that there is no timeline for the park project, which includes removing the existing playground equipment and replacing it with ADA-compliant playground equipment that can be used by children of all ages and abilities.
“We’re still working on it,” Tharan said of the project, which was initiated in 2019. He said completion of the project depends on pricing and the grant funding that is available.
Also during the April 26 meeting, the commissioners passed Resolution No. 8, supporting a request that “appropriate funding” be included in the new fiscal year state budget “to support the crumbling mental health system.”
“They think the state is underfunding mental health,” Tharan said of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP), which has spearheaded the initiative.
According to the resolution, the statewide human services system was forced into “a vulnerable state” in 2012 when the commonwealth cut $84 million that counties used to fund programs for people with intellectual disabilities, mental health challenges and other needs.
“State funding has lagged far behind needs and caseloads for years, which has negatively affected services while also putting tension on communities and local budgets,” the resolution states, noting that counties are experiencing mental health demands that exceed state funding levels. “Without adequate and sustainable funding, counties may not be able to meet the mental health needs of some of [their] most vulnerable residents.”
Other Business
• The following proclamations from the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry were awarded for 2021: Citizen of the Year, Jim Kriebel; Lifetime Achievement Award, Barry Shein; Business of the Year for Community Service, Butler Health System Clarion Hospital; and Business Education Partner of the Year, Northwest Bank.
• Approval was given for a letter of support for Pennsylvania Outdoor Veterans’ application to receive Senate Appropriations Funding for the construction of a veterans retreat center.
• The commissioners approved a contract with Rodgers Clock Service for the annual service of the tower clock on the courthouse at a cost of $385.
• Use agreements for the county park were approved with the Clarion County Softball League, Clarion Area High School, Clarion River Strikers and Clarion YMCA.