ALCOLA – “We have a really full week planned,” Clarion County Fair president Josh Minich said as that “full week” gets ready to roll this Sunday at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
As the Clarion County Fair celebrates its 85th year, Minich said everything is taking shape at the fairgrounds, with regular work days being held leading up to the July 23 opening.
“We want everyone to take advantage of the free day on Sunday,” he said, adding that admission to the fairgrounds is by donation to a local charity. “We have a lot going on Sunday with the car cruise, softball tournament, pet show, Festival of Music and all of our vendors.”
Even though the fair has held ticket prices at $10 per person — a cost that includes admission, rides, shows and exhibits — Minich said there are even more ways to save additional money during Fair Week.
“It’s half-price day on Wednesday, and presale tickets are still available until this Saturday,” he said. “Buy your tickets now and save yourself a couple of bucks.”
Presale tickets are just $8 and can be purchased through July 22 at the following locations: Palmer’s Country Store in Limestone; First United National Bank, S&T Bank and Tom’s Riverside in New Bethlehem; Knox Country Farm Supply; Tom’s Riverside in Rimersburg; Tom’s Riverside in Knox; and the Clarion County Fair Office at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
The milestone year at the fair also brings with it another milestone: a new carnival company.
“We’re excited this year with the new carnival and new rides,” Minich said of Bartlebaugh Amusements, which makes its debut with carnival rides, games and food booths.
“The rides are in immaculate condition, and they have impeccable safety records,” Minich said of Bartlebaugh. “It will be a different look this year.”
The carnival ride times will also be altered this year, with rides operating from 5 p.m. to closing Monday through Friday, and from 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to closing on Saturday.
Electrical upgrades at the park have also allowed the fair to bring in some new food vendors.
A big part of the Clarion County Fair are its exhibits and contests, and there is still time for folks to get their entries ready for the Home and Family Living categories.
Entries can be dropped off in the Home and Family Living building (skating rink) at the park on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.
As an incentive to enter the contests, the fair will be giving away two sets of weekly passes that are valid for all shows, rides and more at the fair next week. All those who enter at least five items in the Home and Family Living contests will be eligible for the drawing.
While Sunday is a free day at the fair, Monday, July 24, is Military Appreciation Day at the fair, offering free admission for those with military identification.
In the evening, for the first time, the Clarion County Fair will honor local miltiary veterans at 6:45 p.m., just prior to the evening’s grandstand entertainment of Amateur Drag Racing at 7 p.m.
After successfully splitting the truck and tractor pulls into two different nights last year, Truck Pull Tuesday returns on July 25, with the show getting underway at 7 p.m.
“It will be all trucks all evening,” Minich said.
Wednesday, July 26, is Half Price Family Day at the fair, offering two shows that evening.
“For five bucks on Wednesday, you get everything else, plus we have a great double-header of shows that evening — the return of Charlie Wiant’s uplifting ‘Spurred to Victory’ program, and the debut of East Coast Professional Wrestling,” Minich said.
Wednesday is also Disability Awareness Day at the fair. Disabled individuals and a caregiver will be admitted at no charge, with a special lineup of shows, rides and other activities scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. across the fairgrounds. That includes the return of the Touch-A-Truck event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On Thursday, July 27, the first night of Demolition Derby action returns to the grandstand, with compact cars, full-size street stock cars and a windshield class battling it out under the lights.
As has been tradition, Friday, July 28, is Senior Citizen Day at the Fair, with seniors admitted onto the grounds for free until 3 p.m.
The day will be filled with activities sponsored by the Clarion Area Agency on Aging, and a free lunch provided by Tom’s Riverside.
The Antique Tractor Show runs from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, with the night’s entertainment featuring tractor pulls at the grandstand. Antique tractors start pulling at 6 p.m., with the farm tractor pulls getting underway at 7 p.m.
Friday’s schedule also includes the 4-H Livestock Sale, offering a bounty of locally raised animals.
“It’s a great opportunity to buy your farm fresh meat,” Minich said. “Farm to table — it doesn’t get any better than being able to shake the hand of the young farmers who raised that animal.”
Minich said the auction also helps out the “future of agriculture in our area.”
Fair Week concludes on Saturday, July 29, with horse pulls in the morning, starting at 10 a.m., and the second big night of demolition derby action in the evening at 7 p.m.
“We’ll be rounding out the week with our action-packed demolition derby,” Minich said. “It’s another blood and guts show our area loves.”
He noted that pit seating has been increased this year, as well for the motor sports shows all week at the Fair.
The three daily side shows are also all new to the Clarion County Fair.
“There’s some pretty big side shows this year,” Minich said.
The High Flying Pages, one of the biggest acrobatic shows in the nation, debuts at the Fair, with daily shows at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and an additional 2 p.m. show on the Fair’s final day.
Offering a fun Wild West show for all ages, Tumbleweed Crossing will offer up three shows every day, Monday through Saturday, at 3, 5 and 7 p.m.
And from the local area, the Rock N Roll Pet Store brings its fan favorite show to the Clarion County Fair, with performances at 4, 6 and 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
Minich said that after a year away from the fair, First Bite Fishing will return this year, bringing its new fishing tanks to the Fair and offering all fairgoers a free chance to reel in a live fish.
Fairgoers will also have a chance to help build the future of the fair this year, with any donations to the group’s building campaign.
The Fair Association is trying to raise $350,000 to cover the cost of a new horse barn and a new show barn at the fairgrounds. All donations are tax deductible and can be made at the fair office. Donations also can be mailed to Clarion County Fair, P.O. Box 280, Hawthorn, PA 16230.
For more details about the Fair, visit www.clarioncountyfair.com, call (814) 365-5179, or visit the Fair on Facebook.