ALCOLA – It was a big night for the Clarion County Fair’s 2023 4-H Livestock Auction as support from the large crowd of business owners, area officials and community members garnered more than $215,000 in purchases.
During last Friday’s event, held in the large barn at the fairgrounds inside Redbank Valley Municipal Park, the crowd of local buyers raised a total of $215,740 for young farmers who raised animals over the past year to show and sell at the local fair.
As part of the annual auction since its start 35 years ago, father and son Gary and Dan Rankin of Rankin Auction Services of Clarion took bids on 85 animals, some selling at record prices, weighing a combined total of 39,699 pounds.
The following are the results of the Friday, July 28 auction:
Market Steer
• Grand Champion Market Steer, 1,390 pounds, shown by Karson Rankin of Rimersburg — purchased by Nealey Greenawalt for Hollenbaugh’s Hometown Meat Market, $4,170.
• Reserve Champion Market Steer, 1,265 pounds, shown by Olivia Maleski of Clymer — purchased by Paul Hollobaugh for Pine Run Farms, $3,921.
• Grand Champion Carcass Beef, 1,245 pounds, shown by Karson Rankin of Rimersburg — purchased by Swartfager Welding, $3,735.
• Reserve Champion Carcass Beef, 1,205 pounds, shown by Jeb Rapp of Mayport — purchased by Jason Barnett for Smith, Bertocchi, Arbaugh & Hall, $2,651.
• Supreme Project Beef, 1,175 pounds, shown by Landree Wilson of Templeton — purchased by Dan Hurrelbrink for Eden, $3,407.
• Home Bred Steer, 1,485 pounds, shown by Colton Cicciarelli of New Bethlehem — purchased by Brad Heeter for Heeter Lumber, $5,717.
• County Bred Steer, 1,330 pounds, shown by Caine Monrean of Fairmount City — purchased by Tim Burkett for R&S Machine, $3,990.
• Market Steer, 1,195 pounds, shown by Becca Wagner of Tionesta — purchased by Joseph Crate for J.M. Leasing, $3,107.
• Market Steer, 1,325 pounds, shown by Hunter Hetrick of New Bethlehem — purchased by Ferringer Enterprise, $4,505.
• Market Steer, 1,130 pounds, shown by Ava Swartfager of Knox — purchased by Josh Garmong for Pioneer Electric Supply, $7,458.
• Market Steer, 1,280 pounds, shown by David Maleski of Clymer — purchased by Charles Leach for Charles P. Leach Agency Inc., $3,904.
• Market Steer, 1,170 pounds, shown by Libby Rapp of Mayport — purchased by Ryan Flick for CBF Contracting, $3,276.
• Market Steer, 1,220 pounds, shown by Mya Monrean of Fairmount City — purchased by Tim Burkett for R&S Machine, $3,538.
• Market Steer, 1,420 pounds, shown by Bailey Snyder of Mayport — purchased by Lenae Lasher for PJ Greco, $5,680.
• Market Steer, 1,190 pounds, shown by Jeb Rapp of Mayport — purchased by Rich Shirey for ECM Exploration Inc., $3,510.
• Market Steer, 1,060 pounds, shown by Kendra Smith of Sligo — purchased by Luton’s Plumbing, Heating & Air, $2,968.
• Market Steer, 1,310 pounds, shown by Kate Grafton of Mayport — purchased by Erin Monrean for Be Beautiful Salon, $3,537.
• Market Steer, 1,380 pounds, shown by Karley Rankin of Rimersburg — purchased by J&C Custom Meats, $4,278.
• Market Steer, 1,165 pounds, shown by Brayden Collazzo of Rimersburg — purchased by Brian and Sara Crytzer, $3,203.
• Market Steer, 1,255 pounds, shown by Marissa Smith of Sligo — purchased by Shaun Daniels for SJD Enterprises, $3,639.
• Market Steer, 1,410 pounds, shown by Jordan Smith of Hawthorn — purchased by Steve Blackburn for PA Grain Processing, $4,089.
• Market Steer, 1,285 pounds, shown by Brandon Smith of Hawthorn — purchased by Meatheads Market, $3,276.
Meat Rabbit
• Grand Champion Meat Rabbit Pen, 15 pounds, shown by Isabella Faulk of New Bethlehem — purchased by Jim and Sheila Snyder, $675.
• Reserve Champion Meat Rabbit Pen and Supreme Project Rabbit, 15 pounds, shown by Lucas Short of Rimersburg — purchased by Tanner Kerle for TK Dustless Blasting, $500.
• Reserve Champion Meat Rabbit Pen and Supreme Project Rabbit, 15 pounds, shown by Lucas Short of Rimersburg — purchased by Blose Electric, $500.
Market Lamb
• Grand Champion Market Lamb, 147 pounds, shown by Kale Barnett of Templeton — purchased by Michelle Cessna for Hightech, $2,205.
• Reserve Champion Market Lamb, 137 pounds, shown by Manny Reitz of Fairmount City — purchased by Steve Blackburn for PA Grain Processing, $1,233.
• Grand Champion Carcass Lamb, 114 pounds, shown by Mackenna Rankin of New Bethlehem — purchased by Andrew Byers for High-Test Handyman, $969.
• Reserve Champion Carcass Lamb, 99 pounds, shown by Iris Reitz of Fairmount City — purchased by Indiana Livestock Auction, $1,039.
• Home Bred Lamb, 132 pounds, shown by Lilliane Barnett of Templeton — purchased by Nolf Chrysler-Dodge Inc., $1,980.
• County Bred Lamb and Supreme Project Lamb, 133 pounds, shown by Mackenna Rankin of New Bethlehem — purchased by Doug Nolf for DRN Property Management, $1,463.
• Market Lamb, 109 pounds, shown by Iris Reitz of Fairmount City — purchased by Matt Hepler for Hepler Meats, $1,035.
• Market Lamb, 84 pounds, shown by Adeleigh Harris of Sligo — purchased by Knox Country Farm Supply, $882.
• Market Lamb, 135 pounds, shown by Brielle Hornberger of Fairmount City — purchased by Swartfager Welding, $1,012.
• Market Lamb, 139 pounds, shown by Jaron Minich of New Bethlehem — purchased by Brocious Farms, $1,598.
• Market Lamb, 125 pounds, shown by Adriana Horvath of Rimersburg — purchased by Clinton for POGO, $1,250.
• Market Lamb, 138 pounds, shown by Emelia Barnett of Templeton — purchased by Richard Tice for McCall, Scanlon & Tice CPAs, $1,932.
Market Goat
• Grand Champion Market Goat, 106 pounds, shown by Jacob Minich of Fairmount City — purchased by Swartfager Welding, $1,802.
• Reserve Champion Market Goat, 99 pounds, shown by Jasmine Joiner of Mayport – purchased by Tim Burkett for R&S Machine, $1,881.
• Champion Carcass Goat, 61 pounds, shown by Kylee King of Emlenton — purchased by Brody Toy for Toy Drilling LLC, $1,037.
• Reserve Champion Carcass Goat, 75 pounds, shown by Dalton Traister of Templeton — purchased by Lenae Lasher for PJ Greco, $1,950.
• Supreme Project Goat, 83 pounds, shown by Jed Manno of Brookville — purchased by state Rep. Donna Oberlander, $1,245.
• County Bred Goat, 91 pounds, shown by Kaylee Boozer of New Bethlehem — purchased by Knox Country Farm Supply, $2,093.
• Market Goat, 64 pounds, shown by Kylee King of Emlenton — purchased by Seneca Resources, $1,024.
• Market Goat, 62 pounds, shown by Rowan Byers of Fairmount City — purchased by First United National Bank, $1,240.
• Market Goat, 93 pounds, shown by Kynlee Boozer of New Bethlehem — purchased by Swartfager Welding, $2,697.
• Market Goat, 76 pounds, shown by Westin Byers of Fairmount City — purchased by Nolf Chrysler-Dodge Inc., $1,444.
• Market Goat, 92 pounds, shown by Dalton Traister of Templeton — purchased by Eric Bowersox for Bowersox Meat Market, $1,380.
• Market Goat, 98 pounds, shown by Charlie Ames of Shippenville — purchased by Heidi Plyler for Plyler’s At Your Service, $1,470.
• Market Goat, 71 pounds, shown by Theo Manno of Brookville — purchased by Bobbi Wood for Family Farm & Home, $923.
• Market Goat, 80 pounds, shown by Brynn Peck of Shippenville — purchased by Bill Miller for Sunrise Trusses Inc., $1,840.
• Market Goat, 73 pounds, shown by Soraya Manno of Brookville — purchased by Hetricks Farm Supply, $949.
Market Swine
• Grand Champion Market Swine, 239 pounds, shown by Marshall Nolf of Mayport — purchased by Lenae Lasher for PJ Greco, $4,182.
• Reserve Champion Market Swine and Champion Middleweight, 251 pounds, shown by Landon Hornberger — purchased by Swartfager Welding, $2,133.
• Grand Champion Carcass Swine, 228 pounds, shown by Bella Wheeler of Knox — purchased by Knox Country Farm Supply, $3,534.
• Reserve Champion Carcass Swine, 294 pounds, shown by Luke Grafton of Mayport — purchased by Jim Snyder for J&J Snyder Inc., $2,058.
• Supreme Project Swine, 278 pounds, shown by Sarah Cotton of Knox — purchased by Knox Country Farm Supply, $2,780.
• Home Bred Swine and Reserve Champion Lightweight, 242 pounds, shown by Jaxson Blose of Dayton — purchased by Missy Gearhart for B&J Service and Sales, $2,904.
• County Bred Swine and Champion Heavyweight, 269 pounds, shown by Drew Byers of Fairmount City — purchased by Tim Burkett for R&S Machine, $1,614.
• Champion Purebred Swine, 226 pounds, shown by Derick Pinge of Brockway — purchased by Rapp Cattle Co., $1,243.
• Reserve Champion Purebred Swine, 228 pounds, shown by Cody Heller of Knox — purchased by Swartfager Welding, $3,078.
• Reserve Champion Middleweight Swine, 263 pounds, shown by Nolan Barnett of Templeton — purchased by Jason Barnett for Smith, Bertocchi, Arbaugh & Hall, $2,630.
• Reserve Champion Heavyweight Swine, 286 pounds, shown by Josie Kriebel of Sligo — purchased by Mike Shick for Modern Living Solutions, $3,146.
• Market Swine, 200 pounds, shown by Mareah Heller of Knox — purchased by Alex Graf Excavating, $2,400.
• Market Swine, 228 pounds, shown by Lucas Short of Rimersburg — purchased by Nealey Greenawalt for Hollenbaugh’s Hometown Meat Market, $1,938.
• Market Swine, 258 pounds, shown by Isabella Faulk of New Bethlehem — purchased by Clay Kennemuth for Hawthorn Fire Department, $2,967.
• Market Swine, 275 pounds, shown by Rylynn Kiehl of New Bethlehem — purchased by Jim Snyder for J&J Snyder Inc., $2,612.
• Market Swine, 213 pounds, shown by Jackson Bifano of Knox — purchased by Timothy Keighley for Bill’s Service Co., $1,917.
• Market Swine, 233 pounds, shown by Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg — purchased by Mike Kennemuth for Kennemuth Farms, $1,980.
• Market Swine, 251 pounds, shown by Wyatt Byers of Fairmount City — purchased by Tim Burkett for R&S Machine, $2,259.
• Market Swine, 258 pounds, shown by Lillian Myers of Rimersburg — purchased by Ryan Flick for CBF Contracting, $2,709.
• Market Swine, 263 pounds, shown by Brayden McCauley of New Bethlehem — purchased by Michael Minich for Nick’s Auto Body of Clarion, $2,235.
• Market Swine, 272 pounds, shown by Lilah Myers of Rimersburg — purchased by Tom and Cindy Barger, $2,856.
• Market Swine, 300 pounds, shown by Luke Grafton of Mayport — purchased by Tanner Kerle for TK Dustless Blasting, $1,650.
• Market Swine, 218 pounds, shown by Gino Bifano of Knox — purchased by Richar Trinch & Co., $2,507.
• Market Swine, 230 pounds, shown by Noah Allio of Tionesta — purchased by Nolf Chrysler-Dodge Inc., $2,185.
• Market Swine, 238 pounds, shown by Madeliene McCauley of New Bethlehem — purchased by Dan Hurrelbrink for Eden, $2,142.
• Market Swine, 250 pounds, shown by Heagan McCauley of New Bethlehem — purchased by Red Bank Mills, $1,125.
• Market Swine, 250 pounds, shown by Heagan McCauley of New Bethlehem — purchased by Barrett Busing $1,125.
• Market Swine, 256 pounds, shown by Isaac Allio of Tionesta — purchased by Hetricks Farm Supply, $2,176.
• Market Swine, 266 pounds, shown by Jacob Allio of Tionesta — purchased by Hetricks Farm Supply, $1,995.
• Market Swine, 280 pounds, shown by Hadley Johnston of Rimersburg — purchased by Amerikohl, $4,200.
• Market Swine, 290 pounds, shown by Bella Wheeler of Knox — purchased by Swartfager Welding, $3,915.
• Market Swine, 218 pounds, shown by Kyrie Kronen of Sarver — purchased by Midstream Pipeline & Fabrication, $1,744.
• Market Swine, 246 pounds, shown by Kaydence Kronen of Sarver — purchased by Sarver True Value Hardware, $1,968.
• Market Swine, 252 pounds, shown by Leyton Barger of Rimersburg — purchased by Swartfager Farm, $3,024.
• Market Swine, 247 pounds, shown by Leah Allio of Tionesta — purchased by LS Farms, $1,852.
• Market Swine, 252 pounds, shown by Thomas Allio of Tionesta — purchased by Sportsman’s Outfitter, $2,142.