CLARION – The Clarion County Republican Committee will hold its annual fall picnic on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. at Clarion Oaks Golf Club.
The committee will provide chicken, table service and beverages. Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish to share.
The four statewide judicial candidates have been invited to attend, along with county commissioner candidates Wayne Brosius and Ted Tharan. State Sen. Scott Hutchinson and state Rep. Donna Oberlander are also invited to attend.
Yard signs, voter registration forms and mail-in ballot applications will be available to attendees for the upcoming election on Nov. 7.