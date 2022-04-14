CLARION – Plans for a full-county property reassessment moved forward earlier this week, as Clarion County officials hired a firm to begin the process.
At their meeting Tuesday morning, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley unanimously approved a contract with Vision Government Solutions, pending solicitor review, to conduct a physical reassessment of all real property in the county at a total cost of $1.7 million.
“The can has been kicked down the road for the last 47 years,” Tharan said after the meeting of the county’s need to reassess, noting that the last county-wide reassessment was conducted in 1975.
“We want it to be fair for everybody,” Brosius added.
As part of the reassessment process, according to county chief assessor Zach Stiglitz, representatives from Vision Government Solutions will visit each property in Clarion County to record square footage and take photos of the buildings. While assessors will not enter a residence, homeowners will also be asked to fill out a questionnaire regarding their home, including the number of bedrooms and bathrooms it contains.
Stiglitz explained that Vision Government Solutions will hire and train local people to conduct the reassessments, which will likely be completed one municipality at a time beginning sometime this summer.
“It will be a process,” he said, pointing out that public meetings will be held in each area before the assessments begin. “There’s going to be a ton of PR events and meetings where the public can come and ask questions.”
Stiglitz said that the purpose of the reassessment is to bring uniformity to the system.
“In the Assessment office, we try to be as uniform as possible,” he said, explaining that uniformity gets lost without regular reassessments due to people adding to or taking down existing structures. “In other places, this [reassessment] process happens every few years.”
In fact, Stiglitz added, Clarion County has one of the oldest rates of reassessment in the state.
“I think there’s only one or two [counties] with an older reassessment than us,” he said.
Heasley agreed with the move to reassess, pointing out after the meeting that Pennsylvania is one of only eight states in the nation that does not require a correct market value assessment, or a specified reassessment cycle.
“Pennsylvania leaves it up to the county, while other states require it every so many years,” he said, adding that some counties have completed multiple reassessments since Clarion County last reassessed.
He also reiterated that country property owners are currently paying county, municipal and school taxes based on a reassessment that was conducted 47 years ago.
“When market values are left unadjusted, property values become inequitable assessments and differences in taxes between similar properties result,” he said.
Voicing his support for the project following the meeting, Tharan also offered his assessment of the impact the reevaluation will have on county taxpayers.
“A third of the people’s taxes will maybe go up, a third will maybe come down and a third will stay the same,” he said, noting further that a lesser value indicates that the taxpayer has been overpaying for 47 years, and if it goes up, taxes have been underpaid. “They’ll assess every house and building at today’s market value to come up with the fair market value for each property.”
According to county officials, all assessments and data collecting should be completed by 2024 with the new values taking effect in 2025.
In related business at the April 12 meeting, the commissioners also approved the purchase of computer software through Vision Government Solutions that will allow the county to record and store all assessment records electronically.
“Currently, we have physical assessment cards because that’s what they did in 1975, but there will be no more physical cards,” Stiglitz said.
The new system will be purchased at a cost of $249,000, pending solicitor review.
Other Business
• Approval was given to Resolution No. 7, which authorizes the commissioners to implement a temporary burn ban if and when necessary.
• Matt Confer was appointed to a five-year term on the Clarion County Industrial Development Authority.
• The commissioners approved a contract extension between the county and the United Mine Workers of America Region I for Children and Youth Services employees. The extended contract is effective April 1 through Dec. 31, 2025.
• Adult Probation’s grant application for Intermediate Punishment Treatment Programs in the amount of $165,000 was approved. The term of the grant is July 1 through June 30, 2023.
• Approval was also given to lease a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox ($28,499) and a 2022 Traverse ($35,754) for CYS from Redbank Chevrolet, a COSTARS vendor.