CLARION – Clarion County real estate taxes will stay the same as they have since 2012, according to the tentative 2023 budget passed last Wednesday by Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley.
The projected $20,419,810 budget includes real estate taxes of 20.5 mills, debt service tax of 1 mill, and a county per capita tax rate of $5.
The preliminary budget is available for public inspection at the county administrative building at 330 Main Street in Clarion, and on the county website at www.co.clarion.pa.us.
Final approval by the commissioners will likely be held on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 10 a.m. in a public meeting in the administration building first floor conference room.
Along with total budgeted revenues of $19,498,995, an unrestricted fund balance of $850,000 and debt service reserve account of $70,815 provides the revenue for the $20,419,810 budget.
“Whenever we talk about our budget this year is at $20,419,000, some of that is the in and out or passthrough grants, such as a $900,000 Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant that will aid with the renovation of the courthouse basement,” Rose Logue, county budget director said. “If you take those out, we’re really at $16.2 million.
“The biggest thing is there is no tax increase and that’s good.” she continued. “We’ll use $850,000 of a $10 million unrestricted fund balance to balance the budget. For this year, we had a $650,000 balancing put-in and we’re going to just use about half of that based on projections on expenses and revenues.”
Logue said that one of the biggest highlights in revenue was that real estate tax revenue went up about $87,000. The county also gets an election integrity grant of $120,000.
“That’s an annual grant given to Clarion,” Tharan said. “The results of the mail-in votes for the election came through a lot faster than anticipated, and that was just a commitment from the state to give money out to the counties that signed on for it. They had to start counting and keep counting until it was done. The revenue helps offset the cost of our election and voter registration offices.
“On the expense side, the biggest increase is always health insurance and it went up about 7 or 8 percent which was about $126,000.
“We did have some savings and expense with Tyler Technology. We’re not using that anymore because we moved to the reassessment, and we are using that technology. Our property liability insurance went up, and then raises and resettled all union labor contracts, and 3 percent increases for all non-union employees are all reflected in the proposed budget.”
According to Tharan, Clarion County in its budget development has a tendency to figure low on revenue and high on the expenses.
In other business the commissioners:
• Approved a letter of support for Clarion Hospital’s HRSA Grant.
• Approved a contract with Ameriprise Financial to provide consulting services at a cost of $3,000.
• Approved the reappointments of Nancy M. Kadunce and Nelson Smith to the Conservation District as farmer directors. The term of the appointments is Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2026.
• Approved a contract with Noble Environmental Specialty Recycling for the 2023 Recycling Program.
• Hired Rodney Sherman to fill the full-time vacant position of deputy director of Veteran Affairs at a rate of $17.90, effective Dec. 12.
• Approved a rate increase for public defender Jacob Roberts. His new salary is $82,866.20, effective Nov. 3.