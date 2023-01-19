CLARION – Despite some unexpected costs, 2022 ended on a high note for the Clarion County Jail, as the Paint Township facility finished the year more than $200,000 under budget.
In his report during the regular Prison Board meeting on Jan. 6 — which also included a number of other end-of-the-year statistics — Warden Jeff Hornberger explained that the jail ended 2022 at 92 percent of its original $2,574,494 budget.
“I’m pretty happy with that,” Hornberger told the board. Although he noted that some bills for December were still outstanding, he said that final totals should not put the jail in the red. “They should be paid out in the next few weeks, and there shouldn’t be any major issues.”
Taking a closer look at the final tallies from last year, Hornberger said the jail exceeded its original budgets in prison materials and supplies and gasoline, spending $14,325 and $1,695 respectively.
“The gasoline was undershot because we had an inmate who spent over a month in a Pittsburgh hospital,” the warden explained, noting that the stay required a number of trips to Pittsburgh that were not initially expected. “But, overall we worked within our budget and everything went well.”
According to Hornberger, the jail capped 2022 with an average daily population of 69 inmates, with an average daily population of around 17 female and 53 male inmates.
“We’re starting to go back up a bit,” he said, pointing to 2021’s record-setting low average daily population of 57 inmates and 2020’s population of 67 inmates, which he said was mostly the result of the pandemic.
Despite the slight population increase in 2022, Hornberger said that 69 inmates is still significantly less that the jail’s pre-pandemic average populations of 87 inmates in 2019, 101 in 2018, 108 in 2017 and 113 in 2016.
He credited the jail’s still lower population numbers to the Court of Common Pleas’ continued usage of alternate programs such as house arrest, bail supervision and Behavioral and Treatment courts in lieu of traditional incarceration.
“The court programs have really helped out significantly,” Hornberger said, citing the 23 inmates currently on house arrest. “If you take those 23 off house arrest, our numbers are right back up to where they would be.”
In correlation with the increase in inmates last year, Hornberger also reported that the average cost to house an inmate in 2022 dropped to $92.71 per day, down from $110.15 per day in 2021.
“That’s everything,” he said, noting that the daily average cost includes everything from inmate medical expenses and electric, to employee salaries and trainings, and more.
Hornberger added that the cost to feed the inmates increased to around $2 per meal from $1.79 per meal in 2021.
“With inflation, that’s the way everything goes,” he said of the price increase. “But it’s still not too bad for the average cost of a meal at the corrections facility.”
Additional 2022
Jail Statistics
• The jail served a total of 85,410 meals in 2022, an increase from 73,365 meals in 2021.
• There were a total of 534 active inmates last year — 371 men and 163 women — whose average length of stay was 47 days.
• Hornberger said the longest consecutive stay for an inmate as of Jan. 4 was 309 days, tied between a man and a woman who were both booked on March 2, 2022.
The next longest stay was 301 days served by a male inmate booked on March 10, 2022.
• It was reported that the most common age group for inmates was ages 25 to 34 with 190 inmates (approximately 40 percent); followed by ages 35 to 44 with 137 inmates (approximately 29 percent); ages 45 to 54 with 65 inmates (approximately 14 percent); and ages 18 to 24 with 55 inmates (approximately 12 percent). Twenty-seven inmates were older than 55 (approximately 6 percent), while no inmates were under 18.
• The most common charges against inmates in 2021 were the following: a total of 49 Gagnon-parole or probation violations; 44 total drug-related violations; 21 drunk driving charges; and 19 simple assault violations.
• The busiest months in 2022 for commitments at the jail were February and May, each with 47.
The top months for releases were November with 47 and March with 45.
In 2022, there were a total of 475 new commitments and 481 releases.
Other Business
• Clarion County Commissioner Wayne Brosius and District Attorney Drew Welsh were re-elected as prison board chairman and vice chairman respectively for 2023.
• Probation deputy director Kristine Shaffer reported that there are currently 85 offenders in the county’s Intermediate Punishment Program. Of those individuals, 23 are on house arrest with electronic monitoring, and one person is on bail-supervised house arrest. Three inmates are also on work release.
• Also in his report, Hornberger said that the average daily population for December was around 57 inmates. There were a total of 28 commitments and 37 releases that same month.