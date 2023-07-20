CLARION – Inmate mental health was again the topic of a recent discussion among members of the Clarion County Prison Board.
Earlier this month, jail Warden Jeff Hornberger reported that approximately 47 percent of the inmates at the Paint Township facility are on some kind of psychotropic medication.
“There’s a nationwide epidemic with mental health illnesses,” Hornberger told prison board members during their July 7 meeting, noting that the jail typically runs with about half of the inmates taking psychotropic medications. “This is not a new situation; it’s been ongoing for many years.”
Although the number of inmates requiring mental health services in the local lockup is high, Hornberger said that a lack of state mental hospitals that can accommodate incarcerated individuals makes it difficult to get inmates more specialized mental health care.
“There are only two state hospitals specialized in holding incarcerated individuals that are mentally incompetent,” he said of hospitals in Warren and Torrance.
And even when it’s necessary to send an inmate to a state hospital, Hornberger added, the process of getting them there can take months.
“Even if they are deemed incompetent to stand trial, it could take four to six months to get someone in a mental hospital,” he said.
In fact, Hornberger said that he has spent “countless hours” attempting to get inmates into any mental hospital in Pennsylvania. He explained that when an inmate is forcibly committed to a mental hospital, they have to go through a court process and be deemed “mentally ill” by a doctor.
“They have to be a threat to society or a threat to themselves,” the warden said, noting that once that is established, feelers are then put out to see if any hospitals are able to accept the individual.
But normally, according to Hornberger, the jail will go through the process only to be told that the individual won’t be accepted at another facility because they are incarcerated.
“That’s because they are already in a safe and secure environment,” he said, adding that the facility usually wants to keep the bed open for someone from the general public who may need it. “If someone is in jail, they are behind closed doors being fed and monitored 24/7.”
Prison board member Commissioner Ted Tharan said that the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) has been pushing for legislation to get more money for counties to be able to offer more mental health services.
Despite the challenges, Hornberger was able to report that the Clarion County Jail still operates with the fifth lowest budget in the state.
“If you look at our medical budget compared to everyone else’s, you’d be shocked at how low it is, even compared to our neighboring counties,” he said. “Most are double or triple what we spend on medications.”
In other business at the July 7 meeting, the board discussed the possibility of bringing in a private consulting firm to conduct a complete audit of the jail.
“It would take about two days,” prison board chairman Wayne Brosius said of the audit. “They would visit the jail and audit the facility.”
Hornberger questioned why the county would want to spend the money to bring in a private audit firm when the facility has earned full compliance with its state inspections for the last 21 years.
“I have no issue with it; I have nothing to hide, but as far as my numbers, they’re never going to save you any money,” Hornberger said, reiterating that the jail operates with the fifth lowest budget and the seventh lowest staff in the state.
Prison board member Commissioner Ed Heasley said the audit firm would be looking at more than just saving money.
“They would be looking at overall jail operations, training, policy, procedures and things that maybe someone else isn’t looking at,” Heasley said.
Hornberger said that if the audit determined that more staff training or other improvements were needed, the county was going to have to address the issues.
“If we have it done, I want to act upon it,” Hornberger said. “And it could cost the county some money.”
Due to lack of a quorum, with only Brosius, Tharan and Heasley in attendance, no official action could be taken during the prison board meeting.