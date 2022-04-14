CLARION – Food and other costs are starting to eat up more of budget at the Clarion County Jail than expected.
“We’re going to continue to monitor it,” Clarion County Jail Warden Jeff Hornberger told members of the prison board at their April 1 meeting, noting that as of the end of March, the Paint Township facility was at 21 percent of its prison food and kitchen supplies budget. Last month, the jail spent $10,620 for food and other kitchen costs. “Right now, we’re looking pretty good, [but] hopefully at the end of the year we’ll still be under budget.”
While the jail is experiencing some increases in food prices, Hornberger said a big reason for the rising costs at the facility has to do with the addition of surcharges on deliveries from suppliers.
“We’re starting to see fuel surcharges on a lot of deliveries and different things,” he said, pointing out that he’s discussed the jail’s food bills with suppliers and his kitchen staff, which includes three county employees as well as inmate workers. “Ultimately, we have to absorb that cost somehow, but we’re watching it.”
Despite increased costs, Hornberger said that the jail hasn’t had any trouble securing food for meals, with the exception of the occasional backordered item. He noted that substitutions can be made for certain items when necessary, as long as they meet the nutrition guidelines set by the state.
“The state requires that [inmates] have a certain percentage of fats, proteins and everything per day,” he said. “We have a registered dietitian that approves everything.”
In a related matter at last week’s meeting, prison board chairman Commissioner Wayne Brosius announced that the facility’s head cook, Judy Duffee, would be retiring April 1 after 28 years of service in the county.
“We’d like to thank her for her years of service,” Brosius said. “She did a fine job.”
Hornberger agreed, adding that Duffee was “a valued employee.”
“She will be missed,” he said, noting that the county recently hired a new cook who will begin training in the coming days. “It’s going to be hard to fill [Judy’s] shoes.”
Hornberger commended Duffee and other kitchen staff members for their dedication to their jobs, and said that he often hears from inmates that the Clarion County Jail offers some of the best food in the state.
“Our cooks take pride in their work and try to prepare a home cooked meal,” he said.
In other business at the April 1 meeting, jail officials reported that they have been receiving complaints from inmates and family members regarding variances in the facility’s heating and cooling system.
“We had five grievances last month, [and] most of them probably resulted from the heating and cooling issues,” Hornberger said, noting that he receives complaints about the temperature in the jail “every day.”
Although all but two of the facility’s 13 rooftop heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) units have been replaced, the warden said that it can still be 20 degrees cooler on the main floor of a cell block than on the second story.
“There’s really no good way to push the heat down,” he said. While ceiling fans could potentially solve the issue, Hornberger explained that he believes the fans would be damaged if installed.
“It’s very hard and frustrating,” Hornberger continued, adding that he has raised the issue with the jail’s maintenance staff who have been looking into the issue. “We’re all looking into it, but it’s not just one of those things that you can snap your fingers and get it fixed right away.”
At the warden’s request, the prison board approved bringing in an HVAC company to again assess the system.
“You’re not going to satisfy everyone in that jail, but I would like to get a happy medium,” Hornberger said.
Other Business
• Hornberger reported that the state Department of Corrections was on site March 30 for the jail’s inspection. The warden said that while the final results are not yet available, preliminary reports indicated that “everything went well.”
• Hornberger said that the jail’s average daily population in March was around 66 inmates. The jail had 34 commitments and 43 releases last month.
• There are currently 101 individuals in the county’s Intermediate Punishment Program. Of those individuals, 24 are in the initial phase of house arrest and two are on work release.