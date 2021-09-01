CLARION – In the battle to bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic, Clarion County lags behind most other counties in the state when it comes to vaccinations.
According to data supplied by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and U.S. Centers for Disease Control, only 44 percent of Clarion County’s eligible population has had at least one done of a coronavirus vaccine.
The numbers on Monday showed that 13,870 Clarion County residents were fully vaccinated, with another 1,396 partially vaccinated.
Compare that with 60.5 percent of Pennsylvania’s full population, or 75.5 percent in the top ranked Montour County.
Clarion County ranks 57th out of the state’s 67 counties in percentage of vaccinations, with only the following counties ranking lower: Tioga, Snyder, Franklin, Susquehanna, Juniata, Bradford, Bedford, Potter, Fulton and Philadelphia, which brings up the rear with only 11.2 percent of its total eligible population vaccinated.
In the immediate region, Clarion County had the lowest ranking as of Monday, with Indiana County close by with 44.2 percent. Venango County ranked 54th with 45.4 percent.
Clearfield and Jefferson counties were neck and neck at 45th and 44th respectively, with Clearfield inoculating 48.4 percent of its eligible population, and Jefferson at 48.7 percent.
Armstrong County could be found much higher on the list, with 58.6 percent vaccinated. A total of 31,439 people in Armstrong County were fully vaccinated as of Monday, with another 2,771 partially vaccinated.
Butler County has done even better, ranking at 13th in the state with 62.1 percent of its population vaccinated.
The local region leader is Forest County, ranking 5th in the state with 69.8 percent vaccinated.