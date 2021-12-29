CLARION – With just a few days to spare before the Jan. 1 deadline, Clarion County officials recently approved the county’s 2022 budget, and looked ahead to a possible county-wide property tax reassessment in the near future.
Kicking off their Dec. 28 meeting, Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan and Ed Heasley unanimously approved the county’s balanced spending plan for the upcoming year, which, as predicted, actually includes a tax decrease for county residents.
“We dropped the millage rate for debt service down by a half mill,” county fiscal director Rose Logue said, pointing to the debt service tax, which was reduced from 1.5 mills to 1 mill in 2022. “That was in the preliminary budget.”
The reduction in the debt service tax brings down the county’s total millage from 22 mills to 21.5 mills, which also includes 20.5 mills designated for the general fund. The per capita tax will also remain the same at $5 in the new year.
The final budget balances the county’s revenues and expenses at $23,208,014, which increased from the preliminary budget of $22,997,347 that was approved in November.
According to Logue, the $210,667 increase resulted from the addition of $200,000 in revenue for the county’s recent sale of the former Holabaugh Beer Distributer building, as well as a solid waste pass through grant.
“We were also able to reduce our plug,” Logue said of the money needed from the county’s reserve fund to balance the budget. She pointed out that the difference between revenues and expenses decreased from $700,000 in the preliminary budget to $650,000 in the final budget.
“Hopefully, we won’t need it, but we have to have a balanced budget set up,” she explained, noting that the county has around $6 million in its reserve fund.
Logue and Tharan pointed out, however, that the money from the reserve fund used to balance the 2022 budget will actually just be carried over from the 2021 budget.
“For this year, we had a plug that we didn’t end up having to use,” Logue said of the current year’s budget. “Our revenues came in strong, and we were diligent on not spending everything.”
In addition to a $120,000 contract currently under preparation by the commissioners for grants and economic development funding, Logue said the 2022 budget also includes $10,000 for a contract with the International Association of Assessing Officials (IAAO), a non-profit, educational organization that monitors the reassessment process for counties.
“They will be monitoring a total reassessment,” Tharan explained of IAAO which will monitor RFPs (Request For Proposals) from potential companies to do reassessment.
“The last reassessment was in 1975,” he continued. “That’s why you look at reassessment…because there’s a lot of properties that aren’t getting taxed.”
Tharan went on to explain that the process is necessary to ensure that everyone is taxed at today’s fair market value.
“[As a result] there will probably be a lot of people out there who are paying too much in taxes that will come down because they’ve been paying more than their fair share for 47 years, and there will be some people’s taxes come up, which means they’ve been paying less than their fair share for 47 years,” he said. “There will be some people’s [taxes] who will stay the same because they’ve been paying what they should have been.”
After it was pointed out that many counties don’t do physical reassessments because of cost, Tharan said that Clarion County has reached a point where it makes sense to do it.
“We’ve been saving money now for five years,” he said, noting that the can has been kicked down the road for too long, and a reassessment is needed. “This board has decided that we need to look at it and hire a company that knows what it’s doing to do it.”
Tharan said that the county will be issuing RFPs for reassessment in January. If all goes well with the RFPs, assessments could begin later in 2022.
Addressing concerns about the mechanics of a physical visit to every property in the county, the commissioners said that is what IAAO would monitor and explain.
“IAAO is a non-profit, educational organization [that] specialize in assessment,” Brosius said. “They were founded back in the 1930s, so they’ve been around for a while.”
Clarion County Chief Assessor Zach Stiglitz also emphasized the need to make the reassessment process uniform for everybody.
“Probably 30-40 percent of the propert[ies] we visit, have an addition that was never picked up, or there’s a garage that’s 30 years old, or all these things that were never consistently done,” he said.
Tharan also added that a reassessment would not entail the hiring of additional staff by the county.
“The reassessment people, that is if we choose to go that way, will bring their people with them,” he said, explaining that IAAO will oversee the process. “All you want it to be is fair, everybody to pay their fair share.”
The contract for IAAO’s professional counseling services was unanimously approved at a total cost of $50,000, effective Dec. 28 through Nov. 30, 2024.
Other Business
• The commissioners approved multiple forms and designated Tharan to sign agreements from the Opioid Settlement on behalf of Clarion County.
County officials said that Clarion County is set to receive $1,022,583 from the settlement, which must be used for education and training. The county’s portion is part of a $26 billion agreement with AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, McKesson and Johnson & Johnson to address the opioid crisis.
• Approval was also given to a professional service agreement with Clarion Hospital for the COVID-19 vaccine clinic for county residents. Tharan said the agreement will be submitted for the hospital to receive reimbursement from PEMA.
• A contract was approved with Meadville Plate Glass Co. to install windows in the Clarion County 911 Training Center at a cost of $6,615.
• County officials also approved a lease agreement with QEP Co. Inc. for office and warehouse space at the Clarion County Complex (the former Sorce building) at a cost of $2,000 per month until Aug. 31, 2022.
• The commissioners granted requests from Clarion Borough to extend spending of 2016 CDBG funds from Dec. 31 to April 29, 2022 for the Main Street Improvement project. Approval was also given to extend the spending of 2018 CDBG funds from March 20, 2022 to Dec. 31, 2022 for the Weaver Park project.