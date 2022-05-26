CLARION – United States President Abraham Lincoln once said that “next to creating a life, the finest thing a man can do is save one.”
Tasked with lifesaving measurers on a daily basis are Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel, whose “vital public service” was honored earlier this week as Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley proclaimed May 15-21 as EMS Week in the county.
“Emergency medical services teams are ready to provide lifesaving care to those in need 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” states a proclamation signed and approved by the commissioners at their May 24 meeting.
The proclamation points out that the EMS consists of first responders, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, emergency medical dispatchers, firefighters, police officers, educators, administrators, pre-hospital nurses, emergency nurses, emergency physicians, trained members of the public and other hospital medical providers “whether career or volunteer” who “engage in thousands of hours of specialized training and continuing education to enhance their lifesaving skills.”
“Access to quality emergency care dramatically improves the survival and recovery rate of those who experience sudden illness or injury,” the proclamation continues, noting that EMS has even “filled a gap by providing important out-of-hospital care,” such as preventative medicine, followup care and tele-medicine access.
Although vital to a community, Heasley said EMS agencies continue to struggle with funding and staffing issues across the state.
“It’s serious out there; we’re very much at a critical point,” Heasley said, explaining that oftentimes ambulance services lose money on a call, and EMTs are leaving the profession at alarming rates for higher paying jobs in the private sector. “They need funding.”
In fact, Heasley referenced Pennsylvania House Bill No. 2434 which proposes an increase in the Medicare reimbursement rates for ambulance services. The bill was referred to the Committee on Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness on March 22 and expected to be taken to vote on March 25.
“When they only get [up to a] 40 percent reimbursement on cost per mile, they can’t stay in business,” he said. “We need state support.”
The commissioners urged county residents and municipal officials to “open their checkbooks” and support their local ambulance and other emergency service organizations.
Other Business
• Approval was given to Resolution No. 10, which authorizes the county to act as a pass-through for the $2 million PennDOT Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside recently awarded to the Brady Tunnel renovation project.
• The commissioners also renewed the county’s liability insurance through the state County Commissioners Association’s Pennsylvania Counties Risk Pool (PCoRP) at a cost of $325,839 effective June 1 through May 31, 2023.
• Multiple lease renewals at the Human Services Building for county-contracted services were approved for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
County officials said the agencies’ rent went up to $8.75 per square foot from $8.30 per square foot, reflecting a 5.24 percent increase.