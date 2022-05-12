CLARION – Tuesday morning’s meeting of the Clarion County Commissioners was marked by two proclamations, including one proclaiming May 6-12 as Nurses Week in the county.
“Nurses are a key component of the healthcare system and have an important role to play in people’s lives by nature or their keen judgement, compassion and clinical experience,” a proclamation issued by the commissioners states, pointing out that the weeklong celebration honoring the nursing profession culminates on the May 12 birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.
According to the proclamation, Pennsylvania employs approximately 217,000 registered nurses, as well as 51,000 licensed practical nurses and 15,500 advanced practice registered nurses, “making nursing the largest licensed healthcare profession in the commonwealth.”
As “trusted health professionals” committed to preserving the public healthcare system, the proclamation states, nurses can be found on frontlines fighting pandemics, and can face long hours and extreme conditions in the times of emergencies, often putting themselves in harm’s way.
“The nursing profession, often defined as an art and a science, embraces dedicated persons with different interests and strengths united in their passion and commitment to their patients and to improving the quality of healthcare,” it continues, adding that nurses advocate for an environment that promotes safe care, dignity and respect for their patients, and as a result have the right to work in a similar environment. “We encourage all residents to recognize the crucial role nurses play in the health and well-being of all.”
BHS Clarion Hospital chief nursing officer Leslie Walters, who was on hand to accept the proclamation, thanked the commissioners for their support.
“It’s an honor to provide care for the community,” she said.
Also at their May 10 meeting, the commissioners proclaimed May as Mental Health Awareness Month.
As stated in the proclamation issued by the commissioners, one in four adults and one in five children experience mental health issues yearly, with 6.1 percent of adults having experienced at least one traumatic event in their lifetime. Half of all mental health disorders begin before age 14, and 70 to 90 percent of individuals have a sharp decrease in symptoms and experience an improved quality of life with proper mental health treatment.
“Every citizen can help to end the stigma of mental illness to ensure help is found when it is needed,” the proclamation states. “Mental Health Awareness Month is an opportunity to increase public understanding of the importance of mental health and to promote individual treatment of mental illness.”
While visiting a recent commissioners’ work session, Dennis Bembenic, community relations liaison for the Meadows Psychiatric Center in Centre Hall, also spoke to the importance of promoting mental health awareness.
“We are trying to make an outreach to the public,” Bembenic said, noting that he was visiting county officials on behalf of “a whole cohort of mental health professionals.”
While early data seems to be indicating that suicide rates in children and adolescents has decreased slightly since the onset of the pandemic, Bembenic said mental health professionals have been seeing more patients with “highly aggressive” behaviors being admitted to facilities.
“The patients are delaying any kind of mental health outpatient treatment,” he said. “By the time they get to us...they have really decompensated farther than they should have.”
With that, Bembenic continued, a patient’s required length of stay at a facility is increasing.
“It’s increasing about two days overall for treatment,” he said, adding that once a patient completes treatment in-house, they are then discharged to an out-patient provider.
Bembenic said another challenge facing mental health facilities across the state is a lack of beds brought on by staffing shortages.
“We have to maintain ratios for treatment for the protection of staff, as well as the patient,” he said. He noted that as a result of the shortages, a person needing a bed in the Clarion area might end up in a facility in Sharon or Philadelphia. “It’s really a struggle.”
In other business at the meeting, the commissioners approved a cooperation agreement with Armstrong Trails for the county to serve as a pass-through entity for grant funding recently awarded to the Brady Tunnel project by PennDOT and the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).
“Those are the only ones that are coming through the county,” said Armstrong Trails executive director Chris Ziegler of the $2 million PennDOT Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside (TASA) Program grant and the $2,441,700 DCNR Community Conservation Partnerships Program (C2P2) grant.
Ziegler said paired with a $350,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission, the TASA and C2P2 grants will fund the final phase of tunnel construction. She noted, however, that she is awaiting word on an outstanding application for grant money through Build Back Better.
“Whether we receive it [Build Back Better] or not, we will make do with what we have to open the tunnel safely in the next year,” she said.
Other Business
• Officials reminded Clarion County residents that the primary election will take place Tuesday, May 17. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and all mail-in ballots must be received in the county Elections office before the polls close next Tuesday.
• The commissioners opened sealed bids for road and parking lot paving at the Clarion County Park. The county received two bids for the work — one from IA Construction in the amount of $41,740, and the other in the amount of $45,340 from Hager Paving Inc.
Approval was given to accept the low bid pending legal and engineer review and that the bid meets all stipulations.
• A contract was approved with Pennsylvania on Display for the Clarion County rack card project at a cost of $9,792 paid out of the county’s Hotel Tax fund. The contract is effective Aug. 1 through July 31, 2023.
• Approval was also given to a contract between the treasurer’s office and Fairfield Computer Services LLC to provide an online dog licensing system. The two-year contract, effective May 10, includes a set up and training cost of $1,200 and a monthly service charge of $120.