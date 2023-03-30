CLARION – In an effort to address the ongoing Emergency Medical Services (EMS) crisis, Clarion County officials earlier this week introduced a new opportunity for county municipalities to provide aid to local ambulance services.
At their meeting Tuesday morning, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley approved to send county township supervisors and borough council members a letter of Emergency Services Financial Sustainability, encouraging the formation of a public safety authority to set up and delegate a sustainable funding source for EMS.
“With the impending emergency services crisis, Clarion County’s emergency service providers need community support in order to ensure future operations,” the letter signed by the commissioners states, noting that ambulance service providers are currently “underfunded and struggling to recruit and retain qualified and skilled staff.”
“By providing additional funding, our essential providers will be given the opportunity to adapt their services to the ever-changing and unpredictable healthcare environment,” it continues.
Although the county itself cannot legally implement any EMS taxes or fees, the commissioners encouraged all county municipalities to consider collaborating within or outside of the county to create one or multiple authorities that would implement fees to fund local EMS providers.
“It’s not a tax; it’s a service fee that every household and business in the county would pay,” Heasley said of the proposal, explaining that the local initiative is modeled after a similar program recently implemented in Ross Township and West View Borough in Allegheny County which services five or six municipalities. “We have to do something to generate some revenue.”
According to the letter, the annual service fee would replace municipal contributions and individual membership contributions, and each member municipality would still be able to choose which EMS service is to represent their jurisdiction.
“This situation has been going on for years,” Tharan said of the county’s EMS crisis. “Basically, this is the only plan that we’ve seen that has a possibility of working.”
In fact, the commissioners pointed out that if each of the county’s 19,990 residential properties would pay a $70 fee, which is the current membership rate for Clarion Hospital EMS, the program could generate nearly $1.4 million per year for ambulance services.
“This could really help sustain those services,” Brosius added.
In order for the program to be implemented, according to the letter, municipal officials would first have to submit a letter of intent indicating their willingness to work with other municipalities to establish a public safety authority. Resolutions or ordinances would then have to be passed in each township and borough to officially form the authority and implement and collect the annual fee.
“It’s the local municipality’s responsibility under law to provide emergency services to their residents,” Tharan said of why local municipal leaders should consider moving ahead with the public safety authority. “We’re just trying to help them get things organized so things don’t fall farther into disarray and there are no ambulance services.”
Heasley agreed, noting that the county has advocated to the state to no avail for a change in funding legislation for ambulance services.
“We have to do everything we can,” he said, also encouraging municipal leaders to consider funding their local fire departments.
In other business at the March 28 meeting, the commissioners also approved a letter of support for the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department’s application for a Community Project Funding grant application for new vehicles and equipment.
According to the commissioners’ letter, the police department is seeking $115,845 for two new SUVs, complete with lights and sirens, as well as four AEDs, four Toughbook laptops for each of the vehicles, badges, body cameras and body armor.
“Using grant money to purchase equipment will allow the department’s and boroughs’ limited resources to be directed to increasing salaries and benefits to attract and retain officers in a very competitive market with a shortage of available officers,” the letter states, adding that one of the new vehicles will be put to use immediately, while the other will be implemented in 2024 for a canine unit.
Other Business
• A letter of support was also approved for Clarion Hospital’s Appalachian Regional Commission Power Grant application for a Preparing Nurses for the Workforce project.
• Facility use agreements were approved with Clarion Area High School for use of the softball and baseball fields, as well as the cross-country course at the Clarion County Park for the current spring and upcoming fall seasons.
Agreements were also approved for use of the park’s soccer fields with the high school — June through August — and Clarion River Valley Strikers — April through October.
• County officials also approved a 2018 Community Development Block Grant revision request to move $123,062 in remaining funds from the Knox Township Municipal Authority sewer lateral installation project to the Rimersburg Borough Community Building improvements project.
• The Hawthorn Area Volunteer Fire Department was awarded $973 in Clarion County Tourism Marketing Grant funding for advertising.
• Approval was given to a contract with Tri-County Industries Inc. to provide services for Clarion County’s Recycling Day on June 3 at a cost of $943.