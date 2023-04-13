CLARION – Local emergency management services topped discussions earlier this week as Clarion County officials provided an update on a proposed public safety authority and proclaimed Public Safety Telecommunicator Week leading up to the 50th anniversary of the county’s 911 Center.
On Tuesday morning, county Public Safety director Jeff Smathers said that the Clarion County emergency task force recently met with Greg Porter of Ross Township who explained how the Allegheny County township, along with neighboring municipalities, came together to form a public safety authority to help fund their EMS services.
“He was a huge help,” Smathers told Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley at their work session, noting that Porter answered questions from the local representatives regarding the possible formation of a similar municipal-run authority in the Clarion County area, which was introduced last month by the commissioners and proposed to borough and township leaders. “This is uncharted water for us, and we want to make sure we’re doing it right and have everything in place.”
As previously reported, the proposed public safety authority could implement a fee for every household and business within the participating municipalities to ensure sustainable funding for local EMS providers.
“This is the financial side to help fund and keep our EMS services viable,” Smathers said, adding that another side of the authority is EMT and paramedic recruitment. “We’re down to four [EMS services] now, and if we lose one or two more, we’re not going to be able to function.”
Tharan agreed, pointing out that the suggested annual fee of $70 for residential properties in the authority would generate several hundred thousand dollars more than the 0.5 mill EMS tax municipalities are permitted to charge their residents.
“It sort of takes the supervisors off the hook a little bit because they aren’t enacting the fee, the authority is,” Tharan said, pointing out that while some tweaking needs to be done, he believes creating an authority is “the only scenario that will even hold a chance of working.”
Although borough and township leaders only received the authority proposal a couple of weeks ago, Smathers said he has heard positive feedback from a few municipalities.
“They just have a lot of questions,” he said, noting that a countywide meeting is being planned to give municipal officials the opportunity to ask questions about the authority.
“I’d be concerned if they didn’t have questions because that means they either ignored it or are not even going to talk about it,” Smathers continued. “If they’re saying they have concerns, that means they read it and are ready to talk about it. That’s good news.”
In other emergency services business at the April 11 meeting, the commissioners honored the county’s 911 dispatchers by proclaiming April 9-15 at National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week in Clarion County.
“Public safety telecommunications are the first and most critical contact our citizens have with emergency services,” the proclamation states, explaining 911 dispatchers are “the single vital link” local police officers, firefighters and medical personnel depend on 911 dispatchers for quality and accurate information in emergency situations.
“Public safety dispatchers of the Clarion County Office of Emergency Services have contributed substantially to the apprehension of criminals, suppression of fires and treatment of patients,” the proclamation continues. “Each dispatcher has exhibited compassion, understanding and professionalism during the performance of the duties in the past year.”
Tuesday’s proclamation leads into the 50th anniversary celebration of Clarion County’s 911 Center, which will be marked with a public open house today (Thursday) from 3 to 6 p.m. at the center’s new location at the Clarion County Complex, located along Amsler Avenue in Shippenville.
Other Business
• County elections and voter registration coordinator Laura O’Neil said that May 1 is the last day to register to vote or change party affiliation before the May 16 primary election.
Pointing to a shortage of candidates on the ballot, O’Neil also urged candidates planning a write-in campaign to pick up forms in the Elections Office declaring their intention to run and identifying different spellings or variations of their name to better assist with the adjudication of write-in votes.
• April 23-29 was proclaimed National Library Week in Clarion County.
• Approval was given to Resolution No. 7, authorizing Rimersburg Borough’s application to the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for grant funding through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for water system improvements.
• The commissioners approved a facility use agreement with the Clarion County Softball League for use of the softball field at the Clarion County Park between May 1 and Aug. 31.
• County officials tabled the appointments of Lenard Bashline and Howard Schmader to the Clarion County Planning Commission Board, noting that a third application had been received last week.
“I think both of these candidates are good, but there’s another candidate who applied that I would like to talk to,” Tharan said, pointing out that the Planning Commission is seeking two new members.