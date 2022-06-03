CLARION – With cases of bird flu on the rise across the state, officials with the Penn State Extension said recently that local poultry owners need to be aware and ready for the highly-contagious avian disease before it reaches Clarion County.
"We need to be aware that this is an ongoing issue in Pennsylvania, and it is going to reach Clarion County at some point," Penn State Extension 4-H educator Annah Burke told Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley at their April 26 work session, pointing out that High Pathogenic Avian Influenza was recently discovered at Kahle Lake in Venango County. "That's extremely close to your borders."
According to information provided by the Penn State Extension, avian influenza is a respiratory or systemic disease in poultry with the "potential to cause rapid and severe illness" and nearly 100 percent mortality — especially in turkeys and mature chickens.
"It's coming into our area from birds that are migrating north right now," Burke said of high pathogenic avian influenza, explaining that the disease can be easily spread to domesticated flocks through the droppings and eggs of the wild birds, which are typically asymptomatic. "We see avian influenza in birds every few years, but it can grow to become that high path virus that will kill off thousands of birds."
In fact, Burke said, the only way to stop the spread of avian influenza in commercial flocks is to eradicate that population.
"It's more humane for us to euthanize those animals than to let them suffer with this disease," she said, noting that avian influenza spreads incredibly fast. "If one chicken has it, the rest of a flock will most likely have it within 24 hours."
Burke pointed to a recent outbreak in a commercial flock near Harrisburg, which resulted in a total eradication of the birds and a quarantine of the area.
"They're not moving poultry at all," she said.
Penn State Extension client relationship manager Robert Dickinson agreed, later reporting to the commissioners that as of May 3, a total of around 4 million birds from nine commercial flocks in the state had been depopulized.
If such major eradication measurers continue, Burke said, ultimately consumers will feel the impact in the availability and price of meat and eggs.
"If we're killing off commercial flocks, we're going to see the price of meat and eggs increase," she said, adding that now is the time for residents to do their due diligence to keep the disease out of Clarion County for as long as possible.
Because there is no effective treatment for avian influenza, Penn State Extension's efforts are aimed at prevention and disease control. The organization outlined six steps from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to help protect backyard flocks from bird flu and other diseases. The steps include: keep your distance, keep it clean, don't haul disease home, don't borrow disease from your neighbor, know the warning signs of infectious bird diseases and report sick birds.
"It's very important that we get the idea of bio-security across to our farmers, as well as to people who don't have farms and might not realize that they are spreading diseases," Burke said, explaining that spreading disease could be as easy as walking through a supermarket with contaminated shoes at the same time as a farmer, who then carries the contamination back to the farm.
"The biggest concern for Clarion County is our local farmers," Dickinson added, noting "that a dime-sized amount of flu" has the potential to kill 1 million birds. "...There was a USDA biologist who quoted that this could be the 'worst outbreak ever.'"
He pointed out, however, that bio-security measurers seem to be containing new outbreaks from wild flocks.
"Bio-security is making sure nothing is being taken in or out [of a commercial flock facility]," Dickinson said, noting that employees in commercial flocks are required to shower and change clothes before entering or leaving a facility. "It's working."
He reiterated that other than one recent case in Venango County, as of last week, no additional local backyard poultry flocks have been affected by avian influenza.
"Right now, the biggest thing is to watch your poultry," Burke said. According to the Penn State Extension, some possible signs of High Pathogenic Avian Influenza include neurological signs — such as a twisted neck or difficulty or inability to walk, and sudden, acute death. Signs of Low Pathogenic Avian Influenza include coughing or sneezing, nasal or ocular discharge, swelling around the eyes and face, decreased egg production, comb, wattle or leg dislocation, and more. "You can just tell they are sickly."
Burke and Dickinson also warned county officials about the dangers of the Spotted Lantern Fly and what to do if the insect is spotted in Clarion County.
"It's a terrible species," Burke said of the Spotted Lantern Fly (SLF), an invasive species native to Asia that was discovered in North America in 2014 in Berks County and has since spread to other eastern U.S. states. "PDA has expanded the quarantine zone to 11 new counties in Pennsylvania, [including] McKean County, which is fairly close to us."
According to information from Penn State Extension, the SLF feeds excessively on several "economically important crops," such as grapevines, hops, ornamental nursery plants and other tree species.
"Heavy SLF feeding has contributed to the death of grapevines, the invasive tree Ailanthus altissima (tree-of-heaven) and black walnut saplings," the information states.
"While SLF can stress plants and cause localized branch damage, it is not known to directly kill other plants," it continues, noting that the insect feeding may "contribute to the long-term weakening of established plants and trees."
Although Burke said the SLF may not be a huge issue in Clarion County, it could be detrimental to the economic commodities of other counties in the region, including the grapevines in Erie County.
For more information on avian influenza or the SLF, visit www.extension.psu.edu, or the Penn State Extension office at the Applewood Center along Second Avenue in Clarion. The office can also be reached at (814) 223-9028.