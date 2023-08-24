CLARION – The Clarion County Planning Commission approved a letter of support last week for a Clarion County Main Street Initiative grant application by the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation (CCEDC).
CCEDC will submit the initiative plan as part of the Keystone Communities Program.
“The initiative is part of the regional downtown community revitalization that CCEDC is trying to do,” said Chairman Keith Decker. “If approved, the program would start in the boroughs of Clarion, East Brady, Foxburg, Knox and New Bethlehem.”
CCEDC first presented the program to Clarion Borough Council in March and then last week talked about the program with East Brady Borough Council. East Brady approved a letter of support.
CCEDC Executive Director Jarred Heuer told the borough it would be a big project, taking around seven years from start to finish. He also stated that membership in the Keystone Communities Program could provide more access to grant programs to help communities improve their downtowns. Initiatives funded through the Main Street Program might dovetail with other community projects.
“One of the programs available is specifically for property owners that can pretty much get half off on facade improvements,” he said. “They can receive a grant up to $5,000 as long as they contribute the other half, and it would help build the attraction of downtown.”
He also said that other development grants allow a community to look at a specific building and find ways to repurpose it into something that serves the community.
Under new business, the planning commission granted preliminary approval to Fort Knox LLC for a 55,509-square-foot parking lot expansion and 91,467-square-foot gravel storage area with an associated truck exit in Knox Borough.
Fort Knox LLC, a manufacturer of housing components, is located at the former Knox Glass complex. The new truck exit onto State Route 338 has received PennDOT highway occupancy permit approval. No modification applications were proposed, and copies were forwarded to Knox Borough Council.
Additionally, Monroe Township supervisors were granted a preliminary land development application and several modifications for a proposed 4,500-square-foot garage building. The supervisors proposed constructing the new garage building with dimensions of 50 feet by 90 feet to replace an existing 2,724.1-square-foot older garage building that is to be demolished. The modifications include relief from a minimum 40-foot side setback distance and relief from a minimum 40-foot rear setback distance.
Other Business
• North Clarion Gas Inc. in Washington Township received preliminary and final approval for a 146-square-foot building addition and 126-square-foot concrete pad. The planning commission granted preliminary approval for the construction on Dec. 16, 2015. The project was completed following the previous preliminary land development approval period. Since the five years to obtain final land development approval had expired, North Clarion Gas submitted a request for preliminary and final land development approval.
• Preliminary approval for Matthew Bartley’s land development application in Richland Township was approved. He proposed three new 100-foot by 30-foot storage units and a 19,500-square-foot gravel driveway.
• Final approval was given to the 2071 Ardmore Group LLC, for the 1712-square-foot Dunkin’ Donut store in Clarion. A new asphalt paved parking lot with a total of 15 parking spaces that are 10 feet by 20 feet was constructed.
• A long discussion was held concerning questions raised by board member Eugene M. Lerch regarding Article VII of the Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance (SALDO). Questions were raised as to why joint property owners need to be notarized in a deed that was already recorded with the county. Lerch said it was redundant and caused needless extra costs.
“Pennsylvania’s Municipality’s Planning Code requires that within 90 days, the plat has to be recorded,” said Planner Kristi Amato.
Making changes in SALDO can take a long time and be costly, but a suggestion was made to keep track of any changes needed.
“I think it’s good that he brings this up, but probably the easiest solution is to make sure that it gets in the next one and keep a log,” said Decker. “It might be great to change one thing, and maybe a month from now, someone says, ‘Yeah, I found another thing.’ It’s just too costly to go through. Not only costly but administratively painful, as you know. But, my suggestion is to start a log and start putting these things down, and when we come to the next provision, we make the document better.”
• Attending the meeting were Keith Decker, Beaver Township; Hugh Henry, Monroe Township: Eugene M. Lerch, Highland Township; Eugene E. Metcalf, Piney Township; Roger M. Nulph, New Bethlehem; Tom J. Spence, Elk Township; Leonard K. Bashline, Clarion Township; and Howard Schmader, Highland Township.