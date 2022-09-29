CLARION – Clarion County is gearing up for the November general election, and officials earlier this week approved a boost in pay for poll workers in an attempt to attract more people to the positions.
At their meeting Tuesday morning, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley unanimously approved new pay rates for 2022 county poll workers.
The new per election day rates are $160 for the Judge of Elections, $155 for the Minority Inspector, and $145 for the Majority Inspector and Clerks 1 and 2.
“It’s about $47 a day more for each of them,” Clarion County Director of Elections Cindy Callihan said.
Tharan said that the county hopes the pay increases will entice more people to serve in the positions.
“Every year, Cindy pulls out her hair trying to beg and borrow people to do it,” he said, noting that the new rates put Clarion County in the middle of the salary range allowed for poll workers. “Would you want to sit at a poll for 12 hours for $6 per hour?”
Callihan pointed out that the county is still in need of poll workers for the Nov. 8 election, especially in Callensburg.
“We need to get some people on Callensburg’s [election] board,” she said, explaining that members of the previous board are all retired.
Officials noted that three positions on an election board are elected, and all poll workers are trained prior to the election. The county also utilizes student poll workers in several municipalities.
“The only thing with [student poll workers] is that they are temporary,” Callihan said, noting that students must be at least 17 years old and have permission from their parents and school district to be a poll worker. “It’s a good thing, but we’d like to get people in the positions who are a little more permanent.”
Anyone interested in becoming a poll worker, should contact the county election office at (814) 226-4000 ext. 2006.
In other election updates, Callihan reported that her office is currently in the process of testing mail-in and absentee ballots, with the hope of mailing them out next week.
“We have about 1,600 applications right now that we’re working through,” she said, adding that 1,400 are rollover applications from the primary election.
She also said that her office has received official certification from the state for the candidates on the ballot.
Precinct scanners will be tested the week of Oct. 10, and poll worker training will be held the following week.
“We should be ready for the election after that,” she said.
Reassessment Update
Also at the Sept. 27 meeting, Mike Russell, who serves as the on-site manager for Vision Government Solutions Inc., reported that field data collectors are continuing initial reassessment work at residential properties in Clarion Township and Strattanville Borough.
“We have 1,298 residential improved parcels fully measured out of a total of 18,808,” Russell told the commissioners, explaining that data collectors still have to complete around half of the residential visits in Clarion Township.
Depending on the weather, Russell estimated that data collectors could be ready to begin in Limestone and Millcreek townships in a few weeks.
“We have seven data collectors working in the field,” he said, noting that three more collectors were to start training this week, with an additional three set to begin training on Oct. 11.
Additionally, he said, training for data entry is set to take place Oct. 4 and 5.
With winter weather on the horizon, Russell said that he plans to focus more on visits in boroughs and villages, so crews won’t have to drive as much in the snow.
“We’re working hard and continue to add to the group so we can stay on schedule,” said Michael Tarello, Vision vice president of appraisal operations, who attended the commissioners’ meeting via Zoom, adding that plans will continue to be modified depending on the weather. “I think the team is doing a good job. We’re moving along.”
Other Business
• The commissioners approved the retirement of long-time elections director Cindy Callihan, effective Sept. 29.
• Approval was given to Resolution No. 12 of 2022, establishing the reimbursement rate schedule for “extraordinary expenses and services,” for the county’s emergency management department.
• The commissioners also renewed two contracts with Vision Benefits of America for employee vision insurance effective Jan. 1, 2023.
Rates for the two plans will remain the same as the previous contracts.