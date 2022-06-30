CLARION – With just under three months to go, Clarion County officials are preparing for the county’s annual tax sale this September.
Clarion County Tax Claim Bureau director Megan Kerr said that this year’s tax sale will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 on the first floor of the courthouse.
“I always have my tax sales on the third Monday of September,” Kerr told the Clarion County Board of Commissioners at its work session Tuesday morning. She explained that most counties try to stick with the same date for tax sales to better accommodate “heavy hitters” who often attend sales in multiple counties. “If we had them all on the same day, hardly anything would sell.”
According to Kerr, properties are eligible for tax sale when owners are delinquent in taxes for two years. In order to be removed from the list, property owners must pay the back taxes from the first year of delinquency.
As of Tuesday morning, Kerr said there are 298 properties on the county’s tax sale list, but that number will likely drop before the day of the sale.
“I’m hoping that another 20 to 30 properties will come off,” she said, noting that everyone on the 2022 list owes back taxes dating back to 2020.
While property owners legally have until the morning of the sale to pay the necessary balance, Kerr explained that owners who fail to pay by June 30 will appear on the tax sale list in two local newspapers, and the properties will be posted by the Clarion County Sheriff’s Department.
“I have a lot of people who wait until the last minute,” Kerr said, noting that a fee of $215 is added to every parcel after July 1. “It does cost a little bit to run [the list] in two papers and have the sheriff’s department do all that posting.”
As mandated by a new state law, potential tax sale bidders must register 10 days prior to the sale with the county tax claim bureau.
“This year, the cutoff for registration will be Sept. 9,” Kerr said, noting that bidders can register in person, or by email, mail or fax.
Once the list of bidders is compiled, Kerr said it will be sent across the state to make sure the bidders themselves do not have any delinquent taxes.
“Why should they acquire more property if they can’t pay their taxes in another county?” Kerr said, adding that the list will also be sent to officials in all the municipalities who can object to any bidder if they have delinquencies in those areas. “[Bidders] have to get everything cleared and paid before the sale.”
Kerr warned potential bidders that it is “buyer beware” when it comes to purchasing properties from a tax sale.
“If there’s a mortgage, judgement or lien, it will come with that property,” she said, urging bidders to “do the homework” and research a property ahead of time. “If they’re the winning bidder, they have just assumed all that debt.”
Kerr pointed out, however, that even if a property does sell at the sale, the original owner has 30 days from the time the time the results are advertised to file an objection. If that happens, it will be up to the judge to determine whether or not the property returns to the original owner, or if the sale moves forward.
If a property does not sell at a tax sale, she noted, it then moves on to a judicial sale.
“This is a free and clear sale,” Kerr said of a judicial sale, noting that properties are sold free of all mortgages, judgements, liens and taxes. Properties at a judicial sale start with a minimum bid, which is a tally of all the costs that the county has already paid out of pocket. “We just want to recoup those fees that we’ve already spent.”
Kerr added that there are no objections with a judicial sale, and in order to be removed from the list, a property owner must pay all delinquent taxes in full.
Properties that are not sold at a judicial sale then move to the county’s repository list, where it will be available for purchase by anyone at anytime for the original minimum bid.
Kerr said the repository list currently includes 39 trailers, lots and sheds, totaling approximately $29,300, as well as 121 mineral rights, totaling around $71,980.
In other business at their June 28 meeting, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley approved the following:
• A landowner agreement with the Clarion Conservation District to participate in the state Department of Environmental Protection grant program for the construction of a settling pond and wetland to catch acid mine drainage at the Clarion County Park.
• A contract with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, acting through the office of the budget, for the Greystar Knox Manufacturing Plant Rehabilitation Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant project.
• The reappointment of Carol Scott to a two-year term on the Clarion County Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board of Directors.
• The county’s 2022 mileage reimbursement rate was increased to 62.5 cents per mile, from 54 cents per mile.
• A 2017 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program revision request from Clarion Borough for its Main Street project.